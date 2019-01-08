Surfaceink Showcases New IOT Voice & Audio Solutions at CES 2019

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Surfaceink, a pioneering Silicon Valley consumer electronic design and development consulting company, will be demonstrating its new IOT voice and audio solution that dramatically improves voice recognition, both far-field and near-field, at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 8-11, 2019. This will be the company’s 20th year at the premier technology event.
Eric Bauswell, CEO of Surfaceink, states, “Working with major players in the industry, we’ve been able to achieve remarkable results in voice and audio, including advancements in single source cancellation. It is major improvement surrounding one of the largest customer complaints: quality of voice input. It’s what causes customers to disengage or stop relying on voice as an input. We are now able to do a pickup over loud music or even over the volume of a television in the background in ways that we simply couldn't in the past.”
Bauswell also points out that Surfaceink’s efforts have also significantly extended battery life for audio over wireless solutions by being able to use voice pickup on a micro-controller to manage battery life triggering the application processor.
One of the messages Bauswell wants to convey at CES is that it doesn't cost that much more to dramatically improve your brand and still sustain your price point. “We want to showcase some of those options as well as demonstrate their strengths,” he concluded.
After 20 years, Bauswell still gets excited to attend CES. “It’s a great place to learn and understand how the market is changing through incremental improvements and I’m looking forward to meeting with technology players from around the world to see how we can work together.”
Surfaceink provides full-system product design and development services to Fortune 500 companies and startups in the Consumer Electronics market segment; from initial product strategy and design to detailed hardware and software engineering to production ramp. Surfaceink clients include global market leaders Amazon, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell, Dolby, Fitbit, Google, HP, Intel, Microsoft, Motorola, Netgear, Nikon, NVIDIA, Pepsi, Plantronics, Qualcomm, Tesla and many more plus numerous high-potential startups.
For more information, please contact Eric Bauswell, CEO of Surfaceink, at 408-293-3010, email [email protected] or visit the Surfaceink website at http://Surfaceink.com.
Surfaceink is a privately held company headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in San Jose, CA.
