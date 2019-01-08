O’Reilly Announces Speaker Lineup for Software Architecture Conference, New York 2019

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today released the full lineup of speakers presenting at the upcoming Software Architecture Conference, taking place from February 3-6 in New York City. Through detailed case studies and informative sessions, peer networking and expert talks, the conference covers the full scope of a software architect’s job, from IT and soft skills to leadership and business acumen.
Selected by Program Chairs Neal Ford (ThoughtWorks) and Chris Guzikowski (O’Reilly), along with Program Chair Emerita, Mary Treseler (O’Reilly), the event features expert talks to lead attendees through the latest approaches and proven best practices in trending technologies such as chaos engineering, serverless and cloud. Registrants will also gain a deeper understanding of important topics such as microservices, domain-driven design and more. Keynote speakers include:
- Chris Guzikowski, O’Reilly
- Neal Ford, ThoughtWorks
- Gregor Hohpe, Google Cloud
- Trisha Gee, JetBrains
- Mark Richards, Independent
- Matt Stine, Pivotal
- Stuart Halloway, Cognitect
- Glenn Vanderburg, First.io
In advance of the conference, O’Reilly released “The State of Microservices Maturity,” which found that microservices are used in over 50 percent of software projects, with mostly partial (86 percent) and some massive success (15 percent). The survey also found indications of widespread use of automated testing among developers and increased use of containers as a method for microservices deployment. Co-Chairs Ford and Guzikowski will present the findings in full at the show.
“The Software Architecture Conference brings together hundreds of software architects from all levels of expertise. It’s one of the only events where CTOs and CIOs learn alongside tech leaders and developers,” said Ford. “With the stellar lineup of speakers and sessions, all participants will find something new and valuable from the experience.”
“This is my first year as a program chair of the Software Architecture Conference, but it’s not my first show. From my experience as an attendee, I can say that this event will be exceptional, given the growing interest in software architecture we’ve experienced in such a short time,” said Guzikowski. “It’s an exciting time to be in this field and I’m thrilled to be part of the show.”
Registration for the Software Architecture Conference is now open, and a limited number of media passes are available for qualified journalists and analysts. For questions regarding media credentials, contact [email protected]; for media queries or scheduling interviews, contact [email protected]. Follow @OReillySACon or #OReillySACon on Twitter for the latest news and updates.
About O’Reilly
For almost 40 years, O’Reilly has provided technology and business training, knowledge, and insight to help companies succeed. Our unique network of experts and innovators share their knowledge and expertise at O’Reilly conferences and through the company’s SaaS-based training and learning platform, O’Reilly Online Learning. O’Reilly delivers highly topical and comprehensive technology and business learning solutions to millions of users across enterprise, consumer, and university channels. For more information, visit www.oreilly.com.
