Lastline Honored Among the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies of 2018

|
January 8, 2019
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lastline®, the leader in AI-powered network security, announced today that it has been named to The SaaS Report's list of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies of 2018. Among the many qualities that Lastline displayed in order to receive this distinction, the publication noted that Lastline "not only protects cloud and hybrid environments but it provides complete threat detection and elimination of false positives."
The SaaS Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the SaaS and software sectors. The Top 25 list is the result of a four-month process to collect nominations from several hundred executives and professionals in the software industry. The publication gathered data on each nominee including adequacy of security technology, level of customer support, knowledge of the latest cyberthreats, CEO leadership effectiveness, and CTO proficiency, among other key areas.
Lastline is one of only three network security companies included in the Top 25. The other two, WatchGuard and Trend Micro, are among Lastline's numerous technology alliance partners. Lastline also was recognized in the email security category, and is the only company on the list to be honored for both network and email security.
"Criminals are already inside many enterprise networks, beyond the reach of any perimeter defenses," commented Bert Rankin, Lastline's Chief Marketing Officer. "To protect themselves, companies are reaching out to Lastline seeking our innovative network security technology that delivers the visibility and context they need to detect and remediate a network breach before it can disrupt business operations. This recognition from The SaaS Report reflects our cybersecurity innovation and excellence, and we are honored to receive this industry award."
Lastline's AI-powered network security delivers a single, comprehensive incident that identifies all malicious activity and affected systems across the compromised network, with minimal false positives. The company applies AI to both network traffic analysis and its knowledgebase of malicious behaviors to understand the context of the activity, resulting in a clear distinction between benign anomalies and malicious ones. Applying AI to the combination of network traffic and malware behaviors is what the company calls "AI Done Right™."
About Lastline
Lastline, Inc. provides innovative AI-powered network security products that detect and defeat advanced threats entering and operating within a network. We protect network, email, cloud, and web infrastructures, minimizing the risk of damaging and costly data breaches with fewer resources and at lower cost. Headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia, Lastline's technology is used by Global 5000 enterprises, is offered directly and through resellers and security service providers, and is integrated into leading third-party security technologies worldwide. www.lastline.com
