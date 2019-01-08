IGEL Named a 2018 National Winner in the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Program

|By PR Newswire
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, today announced that the National Association for Business Resources has named it a National Winner in the 2018 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program.
"Our success as a company is driven by the talent and dedication of our employees," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "We place tremendous value on the individual contributions of our growing team, asking literally everyone to 'Disrupt and Challenge Everything' which coincidentally is the theme of our annual DISRUPT End User Computing Forum, which will be held in San Jose in February. Being recognized nationally as one of the best companies to work for in the United States makes us especially proud. I would like to thank our employees for their commitment to making IGEL the disruptive force it is today in the marketplace."
IGEL offers a full-suite of employee benefits including a 401K plan; health, dental and vision care for employees and their families, with several different plan options; flexible savings accounts for healthcare and childcare services; generous commuting expense reimbursement; and, holidays and paid time off. Additionally, some of the unique perks that come with working for IGEL include an annual trip to Germany for sales kick-off; quarterly business reviews held in San Francisco where high achievers are recognized for their contributions; and, President's Club for the highest performing members of the IGEL sales organization. IGEL also offers flexible working hours, free snacks and drinks, team building activities, and regular happy hour get-togethers in San Francisco. Further, IGEL's offices are located in the beautiful Eco-Systm Coworking and Office space located in the SOMA district and close to BART and Caltrain stations for commuters coming from the East Bay and South Bay. IGEL is also rated very high on glassdoor.com for its fast-paced, dynamic environment and culture, best-in-class end-user computing solutions, and passion for disrupting the marketplace.
"Being recognized nationally as one of the 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work For' validates the effectiveness of the programs and initiatives we have put in place to ensure the success, happiness and well-being of our employees," said Michelle Laurino, Manager, Human Resources, IGEL. "Walk through our doors and you'll see a tremendous level of energy and commitment toward success. It's truly a fun and interesting work environment, and the flexibility afforded to our employees simply can't be beat."
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition identifies and honors companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. Companies and their employees participate in a thorough survey and documentation process. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.
IGEL will be honored during the Best and Brightest National Summit 2019, which will take place September 15-17, 2019 in Chicago at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel. Celebrate with IGEL by using hashtags #theBB and #IGEL.
About IGEL
IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company's world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.
