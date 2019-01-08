Nok Nok Labs Announces Commercial Deployment of Biometric Authentication at SoftBank for their Mobile Customers

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019
PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nok Nok Labs, a leader in next-generation authentication and co-author of multiple FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) authentication standards, today announced the commercial deployment of the award winning Nok Nok™ S3 Authentication Suite (Nok Nok™ S3 Suite) for SoftBank Corp ("SoftBank"). SoftBank's over ten million mobile subscribers now have the ability to use biometrics for authentication through the mobile application "My SoftBank Plus". With this implementation, SoftBank's mobile users access data with the My SoftBank service using biometrics for a frictionless, simple and fast authentication experience. This next generation authentication experience with My SoftBank Plus is now available for use with iOS and Android devices.
The Nok Nok solution gives consumers an easy-to-use, safe and secure method to perform transactions while also providing the service provider with a lower implementation cost of authentication that meets global industry standards. As a result of SoftBank and other mobile network operator deployments in Japan, the Nok Nok™ S3 Suite is now deployed to a majority of mobile users with biometric authentication on their mobile devices in Japan.
SoftBank selected Nok Nok Labs' proven technology to provide secure, phishing-resistant, privacy-conscious authentication so that SoftBank users are able to experience frictionless access and an improved password-less user experience with the My SoftBank Plus mobile application. In a market such as Japan where customers store and access most of their personal and professional data on mobile devices, authentication needs to be the first line of defense in protecting privacy, and preventing fraud and phishing," said Nok Nok Labs' CEO Phillip Dunkelberger. "We can no longer rely on passwords for our financial or other sensitive transactions as they are weak, forgotten and easily hacked. We are very pleased with SoftBank's decision to choose our standards-based authentication platform for their millions of customers."
To learn more or to try a free demo of the Nok Nok™ S3 Suite, please visit https://www.noknok.com/products/s3-authentication-suite/.
About SoftBank
SoftBank Corp., a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp. provides mobile communication, fixed-line communication and Internet connection services to consumers and corporate customers in Japan. Leveraging the innovative technologies of other SoftBank Group companies, SoftBank Corp. is also expanding into AI, IoT, smart robotics, FinTech, cloud security and other sectors.
About Nok Nok
Nok Nok provides organizations with a next-generation authentication platform for cloud, mobile and IoT applications that enables a strategic approach to identity and authentication that is vital to modern business. The Nok Nok™ S3 Authentication Suite enables organizations to accelerate revenues, reduce fraud, and strengthen security and privacy. The NNL S3 Suite brings a unified approach to easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy secure authentication infrastructure that includes support for and innovates beyond standards such as FIDO and other specifications. Nok Nok Labs is a founding member of the FIDO Alliance with customers and partners that include DDS, Inc., Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Lenovo, NTT DATA, NTT DOCOMO, PayPal, Samsung and SoftBank. For more information, visit www.noknok.com.
