Tech Data Partners with StratoZen for Managed Security Services

January 8, 2019
Partnership to deliver complete Fortinet-based managed security solutions via cloud to customers in the U.S.
CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced a strategic partnership with StratoZen to offer cloud delivery of managed security services to partners in the U.S. These Fortinet-based services include network device management and security information and event management (SIEM).
The combination of the Tech Data/Fortinet Hardware-as-a-Service (HWaaS) program and StratoZen's security portfolio enables partners to offer all the Fortinet appliances and services necessary to give their customers leading networking security solutions. The partnership enables end users to work with a single partner for managing their full networking security needs.
"Some of the world's largest managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprises use StratoZen for security and compliance monitoring, and we're excited to add their Fortinet-based solutions to our security portfolio," said Alex Ryals, vice president, Security Solutions at Tech Data. "Many MSPs use StratoZen to instantly enhance their security capabilities, and Tech Data's distribution and supply chain expertise will help StratoZen expand its target market immediately, providing our partner ecosystem with another strong security offering."
Information security threats require cutting-edge technology and services to keep organizations secure. Tech Data and StratoZen will deliver complete Fortinet-based managed security solutions that are available to MSPs and enterprises of all sizes. With over 50,000 devices under management, StratoZen leverages advanced technology and deep experience to offer a truly comprehensive approach to information security.
"We are delighted to partner with Tech Data to address the ever-growing security threat landscape faced by today's businesses, and our mutual channel partners will benefit from the value found in Tech Data's market knowledge and security expertise," said Kevin Prince, CEO of StratoZen. "We have an intimate understanding of our customers' security challenges, and we answer the call by using next-generation enterprise security tools to provide complete, cloud-based solutions, along with customized implementation and management services."
For more information on Tech Data's StratoZen offerings, email [email protected] or call (800) 237-8931.
