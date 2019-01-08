Digipath Labs Issues Preprint of Latest Collaborative Effort with VSSL to Predict Cannabis Chemovar Cluster and Variety Verification at Vegetative State

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digipath, Inc. (DIGP), a service-oriented independent testing laboratory, data and media firm focused on the developing cannabis and hemp market, is pleased to announce its' Chief Science Officer and Board Member, Dr. Cindy Orser has published another paper on a simple genetic-tool that verifies cannabis chemovar at the vegetative state.

The published article is available in its entirety at https://peerj.com/preprints/27442/

The lack of authentication of cannabis varieties remains as an unaddressed issue by industry regulators, despite the potential to seriously hamper research and the medical application of cannabis derived products.

"In this body of work, we extend upon our previous chemoprofiling work that classified cannabis accessions based on their dominant terpene profiles, and here offer a simple genetic-based tool to sort cannabis strains allowing discrimination at the seedling stage rather than at the mature flower stage," explained Cindy Orser, PhD, Chief Science Officer at Digipath, "This incredible advancement was made possible through our collaborative efforts with Philip Henry, PhD, Chief Science Officer at VSSL in Kelowna BC."

Initially through chemoprofiling, cannabis strain discrimination focused on four main informative terpenes; beta-myrcene, terpinolene, limonene and beta-caryophyllene that resulted in three major terpene groups. Using a simple genetic-based tool, the prediction of terpenoid expression in vegetative cannabis can bridge the variety identification gap. This genetic tool offers promise to sorting out the strain 'name game' that has been ongoing, thus providing greater transparency in the industry and contributing to an enhanced understanding of cannabis medicine for the end user.

"We are pleased to offer our latest contribution to the cannabis scientific record as yet another example of collaborative efforts in providing clarity in our understanding of the cannabis plant," added Philip Henry, PhD, Chief Science Officer at VSSL.

"As we collect more and more data, we hope to learn more and more about the cannabis plant," CEO of Digipath, Todd Denkin stated. "We are very proud of the work that Cindy is doing as this data will be the key to future discoveries and collaborations, as well as product formulations.

About Digipath, Inc. & Digipath Labs, Inc.

Digipath, Inc. supports the cannabis industry's best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, cannabis education and training, and brings unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers, and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client's products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

About VSSL

VSSL is a cannabis technology company in Kelowna, BC specializing in the development of proprietary genetics, cultivation and extraction pipelines.

