PicoBrew Refines Their Craft, Expanding Beyond Beer as a Total Craft Beverage Company; New Z Series™ and PicoStill™ Featured at CES© 2019 Make Precision-Brewed Coffee, Distilled Oils, Spirits & More

|
|January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SEATTLE, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After inventing the craft beer brewing appliance eight years ago with their pioneering Zymatic™, then creating the best-selling line of consumer beer-brewing appliances in the world with their Pico line, PicoBrew is now bringing their expertise and patented technology to the commercial brewing space with the new Z Series™. Featured today at CES© 2019, Z Series is the world's first pro-grade, scalable brewing appliance.
"Our new Z Series and our incredibly popular PicoStill™ serve to highlight the growth and expanding focus of PicoBrew from just craft beer to virtually all beverages," said Dr. Bill Mitchell, CEO of PicoBrew. "We're now truly a total beverage appliance company with the most extensive pipeline in the industry."
The new Z Series can brew craft beer, cold brew coffee and kombucha in batch sizes ranging from 1 to 10 gallons (in 2.5-gallon increments) to meet specific customer demands. The PicoStill™ distilling appliance accessory, allows customers to distill small batches of spirits safely and more precisely than ever before (where regulations allow), and to extract essential oils from hops, herbs, and spices to infuse a range of food and beverages.
Z Series and PicoStill will be demonstrated at Booth #41218 in the Sands Expo at Tech West (Smart Home Section). Samples of fresh Pico-brewed cold brew coffee and craft beer from their award-winning brewery partners, will be provided every day during the show.
"Z Series builds on PicoBrew's pioneering Zymatic and Pico technology and addresses the needs of professional and advanced homebrewers alike," said Dr. Bill Mitchell, CEO, PicoBrew. "With a single appliance, restaurant and craft brewery owners can use their own loose grains and coffee to create custom batches precisely and efficiently and scale up production as needed."
Z Series runs brewing cycles with precise control over temperature, fluid flow and timing and features upgraded components suitable for professional use. In addition to loose grains and coffee, the Z Series can also brew classic PicoPaks, making it easy and convenient to brew great beer from award-winning breweries around the world.
Z Series is currently available for pre-order at PicoBrew.com with shipping in spring 2019.
Pre-order pricing:
Z1: 2.5-gallon: $2,199 (MSRP: $2,500)
Z2: 5.0-gallon: $3,299 (MSRP: $4,000)
Z3: 7.5-gallon: $5,299 (MSRP: $6,000)
Z4: 10-gallon: $7,299 (MSRP: $8,500)
During the week of January 7 PicoBrew is offering CES Week Show Specials:
Z1: $1,999 ($200 savings vs. MSRP)
Z2: $2,999 ($300 savings vs. MSRP)
Pico C & PicoStill bundle: $549 ($200 savings vs. MSRP)
Show attendees may receive coupons for up to $250 in additional discounts by visiting the PicoBrew Booth.
PicoStill
PicoStill incorporates precision temperature control and modern vacuum still technology to make distillation both simple and safe. PicoStill is a modern vacuum still that mitigates inherently dangerous situations produced when alcohol vapors are near open flames or other sources of ignition by using indirect heating sources and operating under vacuum to reduce temperatures and prevent flammable vapor leaks. The product incorporates patent-pending mechanisms to make distillation safer, such as heating that shuts off automatically if the vacuum seal is broken and a custom methanol collection chamber to automatically isolate "heads".
PicoStill comes with both a polished copper distillation column and clear glass infusion chamber. The large infusion chamber is crucial for essential oil extraction and designing flavored spirits. Water-extraction hop oils can be produced in less than an hour, and infused into the beer compared to dry hopping which can take up to a week. In addition to hops, PicoStill can also distill water, herbs, spices, grains and more. The PicoStill is compatible with all Pico brewing appliances including the Pico Model C, PicoBrew's third-generation craft beer brewing appliance.
For more information, images and video go to: http://ces.vporoom.com/Picobrew
PicoBrew, and its line of brewery appliances have been recipients of numerous awards over the years including being named among Fast Company's The World's 50 Most Innovative Food Companies in 2017 and CES Innovation Awards Honoree for Eco-Design and Sustainable Technologies in 2017 and Home Appliances in 2016, and a TWICE Picks Award in 2018.
About PicoBrew
PicoBrew was founded in Seattle in 2010 by brothers Bill and Jim Mitchell, a former Microsoft executive and food scientist, along with engineer Avi Geiger. Combining their food science and technology expertise with their passion for homebrewing, they set out to improve the craft beer brewing process for small producers and homebrewers. PicoBrew introduced its flagship product, the award-winning Zymatic® automatic beer-brewing appliance for beer brewing professionals and homebrewers, in 2013. The Pico™, designed for consumer craft beer enthusiasts, followed in 2016. Both product lines are designed to improve the precision, repeatability and overall quality of the brewing process to create consistently delicious craft beer. For more information, visit www.picobrew.com or follow PicoBrew on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
