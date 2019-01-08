Philips Hue extends Outdoor range to give you more ways to bring your home to life with light

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CES -- Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, is extending its popular collection of Philips Hue Outdoor smart lighting products, to give you more options to transform your home — from feeling welcomed home at your front door to adjusting your backyard's ambiance for any occasion. The new range includes a variety of wall-mounted outdoor fixtures, as well as the battery-operated Philips Hue Outdoor sensor.
"Your home is not only the space within your four walls but includes your outdoor areas, too. We saw tremendous enthusiasm for our initial Philips Hue Outdoor range, and we're now giving consumers even more ways to bring their front and backyards to life with light," said Jasper Vervoort, Business Leader, Home Systems and Luminaires at Signify. "We're happy to expand our Hue Outdoor range, so our users can set the right light for each moment of the day. Most importantly, we're helping them feel safe and secure at home with powerful lighting options, while allowing them to personalize their outdoor ambiance."
A warm welcome everyday with the Philips Hue Outdoor sensor
Experience the comfort of your lights turning on automatically when you arrive in the dark. The new weather-resistant Hue Outdoor sensor, which is wireless, battery-powered and easy to mount and set up, can welcome you home with light as you approach. Via the Philips Hue app, you can choose which lights – inside or out – go on when someone passes by the sensor, and make it look like someone is always at home.
Place the Hue Outdoor sensor on a flat wall around your garage, around your door or where it matters most in your yard. It has a detection range of 12 meters (39 feet) and an integrated dusk-to-dawn sensor, ensuring that your lights will only turn on when it is dark outside. The sensor (USD 49.95) will be available for purchase in the US in February 2019.
The perfect light for any occasion
Your outdoor spaces are an extension of your home, and you now have more choice than ever before to paint your front and backyard with 16 million colors or bright white light. Whether it's welcoming a guest at your front door, or enjoying a BBQ on the patio or a party in the backyard, you can add a touch of light and ambiance to every get-together with the new Philips Hue Outdoor fixtures. Get the perfect lighting to enjoy these special moments to the fullest.
The newest wall-mounted fixtures, available in the US in February 2019, include:
- The Philips Hue Welcome Flood Light (USD 109.99), offering one shade of bright white light
- The Philips Hue Discover Flood Light (USD 139.99), with White and Color Ambiance light
- The Philips Hue Econic family (USD 129.99)
For more information about the new Philips Hue Outdoor smart lighting products, please visit meethue.com.
About Signify
Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2017 sales of EUR 7.0 billion, we have approximately 30,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for two years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philips-hue-extends-outdoor-range-to-give-you-more-ways-to-bring-your-home-to-life-with-light-300772516.html
SOURCE Signify
