"Hey Google, wake me up at 6 a.m. tomorrow." Philips Hue brings voice commands to your sleep and wake up feature with the Google Assistant

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CES – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has collaborated with Google to give consumers the ability to use voice commands with the Google Assistant to activate sleep and wake light effects, using Philips Hue functionality. These effects replicate the optimum lighting for winding down before bed and waking up naturally in the morning. It represents the first integration of the Philips Hue sleep and wake up feature with a digital assistant platform.

Features will include:

One-time alarm sync: Users can say "Hey Google, turn on Gentle Wake Up", which will sync their Philips Hue lights with their morning alarms with the Google Assistant. Every time, the user sets their alarm on the Google Assistant, Philips Hue lights will naturally wake the user up with a sunrise effect starting 30 minutes before the alarm.

Users can say "Hey Google, turn on Gentle Wake Up", which will sync their Philips Hue lights with their morning alarms with the Google Assistant. Every time, the user sets their alarm on the Google Assistant, Philips Hue lights will naturally wake the user up with a sunrise effect starting 30 minutes before the alarm. Scheduled sleep / wake: Users will be able to set the sleep feature by saying "Hey Google, sleep the lights at 10 p.m. " The lights will change to a warm tone of white light, which will gradually fade out over 30 minutes. This functionality will similarly work when you would like to wake up.

Users will be able to set the sleep feature by saying "Hey Google, sleep the lights at " The lights will change to a warm tone of white light, which will gradually fade out over 30 minutes. This functionality will similarly work when you would like to wake up. Direct action: Users can instruct their Philips Hue lights via the Google Assistant to sleep and wake immediately, meaning the Philips Hue lights will activate the sleep and wake process for the 30-minute duration.

Users can instruct their Philips Hue lights via the Google Assistant to sleep and wake immediately, meaning the Philips Hue lights will activate the sleep and wake process for the 30-minute duration. Multi-person activation: Just like the Hue app, the Google Home app lets you manage your lights in different rooms, which means you can set the wake-up routine not only for your own bedroom but also for other rooms, such as "Kids Bedroom".

What light can do

Research is increasingly showing the important role light plays in how we feel and how well we sleep. Melatonin, the hormone that helps to regulate our wake and sleep cycle, is influenced by light, whether that's natural or artificial light1. By having the right light as we prepare for bed, we can get a better night's sleep, and waking up with the right light can help us start the day feeling more energized.

While many people need an alarm clock to wake up in the morning, by using light that simulates a sunrise with gradually increasing light levels before the alarm goes off, you can improve your well-being, mood and cognitive performance later in the day2.

"Sleep plays such an important role in our health and well-being. We're pleased to be adding yet another option for our users to help them relax before bed and wake up in a way that prepares them for the day ahead," said Duncan McCue, Head of Partnerships for Philips Hue at Signify.

The new feature will be available by March 2019.

For more information about Philips Hue, visit www.meethue.com

Signify became the new company name of Philips Lighting as of May 16, 2018.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2017 sales of EUR 7.0 billion, we have approximately 30,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for two years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram . Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

About Philips Hue

Philips Hue is the world's leading smart lighting system for the home. It includes bulbs, strips, spots, lamps, sensors and controls. Through a vibrant developer program, there are more than 750 third-party apps for Philips Hue. The system is transforming how light is used in and around the home to stimulate people's senses, light their moments and help provide peace of mind when away from home.

Since the launch of Philips Hue in October 2012, Signify has encouraged other companies to develop devices, apps and systems that interoperate with the system. From third-party apps and wearable technology, to Internet services and connected home products, Philips Hue goes beyond illumination to provide more than just light – to deliver new experiences, where the only limit is your imagination.

Under the Friends of Hue partnership program, participating companies have products, applications and platforms tested and certified as being able to integrate with Philips Hue to deliver a quality and seamless new lighting experience. The program is also open to luminaires manufacturers, so they can build and market products integrating Philips Hue technology and provide choice and a consistent lighting experience to customers. For more information, please visit www.meethue.com .

