Mission Possible: ClearanceJobs Unveils Next Generation Platform, Offering Recruiters Enhanced Capabilities to Connect with Hard-to-Find Security Cleared Candidates

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or the "Company) is unveiling a new platform for ClearanceJobs, the nation's leading security-cleared career network specializing in defense jobs for professionals with federal security clearances. ClearanceJobs Next Generation™ includes large-scale improvements to customer workflows, a fully re-designed messenger app that includes live chat, and a deeper integration of ClearanceJobs Voice™, a proprietary voice-over-IP chat platform.
"As the wait time to receive a security clearance climbs to 459 days1, finding security cleared talent to work on projects is more difficult than ever," said Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer of DHI Group, Inc., parent company of ClearanceJobs. "Defense contractors and employers with government contracts must fill open roles with professionals who already have an active clearance. That's where ClearanceJobs comes in and saves time with its new platform. The best connection is one that is relevant and instant – which ClearanceJobs Next Generation creates with best-in-class tools."
Next Generation helps recruiters source and engage cleared talent quickly – and at the time candidates are active on the platform—through sophisticated technology.
"Today the government faces a critical shortage of qualified, cleared talent to perform national security work. ClearanceJobs Next Generation is a complete retooling of the site to provide an easier, faster and more intelligent experience for both recruiters and candidates," said Evan Lesser, President and Founder of ClearanceJobs.
New features of the ClearanceJobs Next Generation platform include:
- Message – Live chat meets traditional messaging in a unified tool. Send texts, links, attachments, photos, videos or emojis for effective communication.
- Pulse – An informative news feed that gathers personalized company data and automatically reveals curated content to candidates. Promotes employer branding, advertises specific jobs or integrates a Twitter feed to be front and center.
- Employer Profile – New candidate feedback loops and unlimited ability to post hiring messages builds trust and promotes the employer brand to security cleared talent.
- Voice – The proprietary voice-over-IP tool connects employers with cleared professionals logged into the platform with a point and a click. New upgrades allow employers to take notes while talking, review candidates' recent activity and collapse a call window to review candidate resumes. No plugins or downloadable apps are required.
ClearanceJobs Next Generation also includes a tool to identify preferred candidates and notify recruiters when they come online; Recommend, a feature powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning that makes smart content suggestions to candidates and improves workflows to notify employers when high-value candidates take actions of interest such as logging into the platform, viewing a job or updating a resume.
"Since founding ClearanceJobs in 2002, I've had a mission to help employers and defense contractors meet project deadlines by staffing up with qualified and recruitable security-cleared talent," said Mr. Lesser. "ClearanceJobs Next Generation solves the issue of missing out on the best talent by putting the communication tools necessary to connect with the right security cleared professionals at recruiters' fingertips. Finding qualified security cleared talent is now mission possible."
To learn more about ClearanceJobs or Next Generation, visit: https://about.clearancejobs.com/employers/new-clearancejobs
Investor Contact
Arbor Advisory Group
212-448-4181
[email protected]
Media Contact
Rachel Ceccarelli
Director of Corporate Communications
212-448-8288
[email protected]
About DHI Group, Inc.
DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower technology professionals and organizations that hire them to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled technology professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.
About ClearanceJobs.com
ClearanceJobs.com, the nation's leading security-cleared career network, specializes in defense and intelligence jobs for professionals with federal security clearances. Candidates post resumes and search thousands of jobs from pre-screened defense employers and government contractors. Recruiters post jobs and source a database of security-cleared candidates. ClearanceJobs is a DHI Group, Inc. service.
1 https://news.clearancejobs.com/2018/11/15/top-secret-and-secret-clearance-processing-times-grow-worse-in-q4-2018/
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mission-possible-clearancejobs-unveils-next-generation-platform-offering-recruiters-enhanced-capabilities-to-connect-with-hard-to-find-security-cleared-candidates-300774312.html
SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST