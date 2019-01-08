Landis+Gyr a Leader Again in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Meter Data Management Products

|By PR Newswire
January 8, 2019
ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SWISS: LAND.SW) announced it has again been designated a Leader by Gartner, Inc., the world's leading information technology research and advisory company, in the December 2018 Magic Quadrant for Meter Data Management Products. This is the fourth straight year the report has placed Landis+Gyr in the Leaders quadrant, based on ability to execute and completeness of vision in the MDMS market.
Landis+Gyr believes its unique breadth of industry perspective coupled with long-term strategic R&D investment and user-driven MDM platform enhancements continue to result in the company's sustained year-over-year growth and leadership in completeness of vision.
"We've continued to see global recognition of our MDM solution capabilities over the past few years, with groundbreaking deployments in Europe, Asia and North America," said Doug Jeademann, Vice President of Product Lines at Landis+Gyr. "Features launched in the past year to enhance user experience and support complex data validation demonstrate both our agility and long-term commitment to continuous product improvement and customer support across our portfolio."
Landis+Gyr's MDMS software supports some of the largest advanced metering programs in the world, including Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), Pacific Gas & Electric, Ørsted A/S in Denmark and multiple North American utilities. The MDMS complements Landis+Gyr's connected platform of intelligent devices and software applications for utility IoT networks, while providing a secure platform for advanced meter-to-cash processing and operational activities for today's AMI solutions.
The full Gartner Magic Quadrant is available to Gartner subscribers at
http://www.gartner.com/technology/home.jsp
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid, including smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control, and analytics. Landis+Gyr operates in over 30 countries across five continents. With sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, the company employs c. 6,000 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.
