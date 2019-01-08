Beeswax's Bidder-as-a-Service™ Emerges as Connected TV Solution of Choice, Incorporating Tru-Optik, SpotX, and Telaria Partnerships

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeswax ("www.beeswax.com"), the industry's only customizable programmatic buying platform, today announced that it now offers marketers and media companies access to the largest connected TV inventory marketplace, integrating partnerships with Tru-Optik, Telaria, and SpotX.
While traditional TV audiences are on the decline, consumers' time spent watching digital video across connected devices, including mobile, desktop, and TV is on the rise. Beeswax's partnerships with these key connected TV supply and data partners enable advertisers and media companies to follow suit.
Media buyers need to overcome the fragmentation of traditional TV ad buying, which can be accomplished by venturing into the more challenging, yet efficient, environment of cross-screen programmatic video. Beeswax's unique flat SaaS pricing model means organizations can efficiently and effectively scale their media spend, while reducing the costs associated with expensive, premium inventory. Their marketplace of connected TV inventory is made possible through its integrations with leading supply and data partners, including Tru Optik.
One of the biggest challenges that media buyers have found in attempting to do business in connected TV is the lack of consistent and scaled data activation. By partnering with Tru Optik, the leader in this area, Beeswax enables large TV networks, CTV publishers, and programmatic platforms, in addition to brands and agencies with deterministic targeting and measurement.
"We are excited to enable our unique datasets and household-level targeting capability within the Beeswax platform, allowing leading media companies and marketers to utilize first- and third-party data within cross-screen video environments," said Frans Vermeulen, COO at Tru Optik.
Beeswax also partners with, and has access to, other players across the connected TV marketplace, including Telaria, SpotX, and Tubi.
"At SpotX, we work hard to connect advertisers with high-quality video inventory," said Mike Evans, VP, Strategic Accounts at SpotX. "As a leading DSP, Beeswax opens up new opportunities to media buyers, allowing them to programmatically purchase both online video and connected TV inventory via our platform, and we look forward to watching Beeswax's continued growth and innovation."
"It's great to see Beeswax's strong growth in CTV," said Adam Lowy, Chief Commercial Officer, Telaria, "They're an innovative and growing partner for us in bringing differentiated demand to our premium video and CTV publishers."
"Looking forward to 2019 we expect to continue to see media companies and brands in-house their buying technology and increasingly look for cost-efficient ways to execute buys across every digital video channel. We're excited to be at the forefront of offering a platform to support that trend," said Ari Paparo, CEO of Beeswax. "You can't look at the downward trend of linear TV viewership and do nothing, you've got to reach the next generation of consumers, and cross-device video is the way to do it."
About Beeswax
Founded by a team of former Google and DoubleClick advertising leaders, Beeswax is pioneering the industry's first Bidder-as-a-Service™ ("BaaS"). Programmatic digital advertising remains an exciting and innovative arena, and the smartest buyers require technically-sophisticated, highly customizable solutions. We believe that using an RTB bidder should be as easy as using any part of the marketing cloud.
SOURCE Beeswax
