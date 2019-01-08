Vuzix Announces the Launch of Consumer Version of the Blade Augmented Reality Smart Glasses

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that Vuzix Blade® AR Smart Glasses are now available for purchase by the general public at a price of $999.99 on the Vuzix website through following link: https://www.vuzix.com/products/blade-smart-glasses.
Vuzix Blade AR Smart Glasses are the first and only fashion forward full color, see-through smart glasses available on the market today for consumers that support app developers and applications running directly on the glasses. The Vuzix Blade is a wearable smart display with a see-through viewing experience utilizing Vuzix's proprietary waveguide optics and full color Cobra II display engine in a truly wearable form factor. It's like having your computer or smartphone screen information with you wherever you go on demand and includes an HD camera to let you see, recognize, respond to and record the outside real world. Just as users of smart phones see alerts and information on their mobile screens when they hold their phones, wearers of the Vuzix Blade AR Smart Glasses receive personalized alerts and information as a function of where they are looking with a visual overlay that pops into their field of vision; delivered hands-free and on the go.
The Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses platform includes an Android based operating system on the device, a cloud-based services platform that is being developed specifically for the Blade and a growing ecosystem of apps and software development firms around the world that we are working with. Examples of the latter include Yelp and AccuWeather; and we are currently working with Amazon to finish the broader integration of Alexa to take advantage of many new and unique capabilities of the Blade and expect to complete certification soon; and Alexa BETA is currently available for developers.
The Vuzix Blade AR Smart Glasses platform enables new visual ways to reach, interact and connect with consumers. Planning an appointment or dinner reservation is important for almost everyone, whether travelling locally or to new cities or destinations. The Yelp Fusion API allows Vuzix users to quickly and safely connect with great local businesses in a whole new way, from discovering a new coffee shop to booking a restaurant reservation on-the-go.
Similarly, just as users of smart phones see routine weather forecasts on their mobile screens, wearers of the Vuzix Blade will now be able to view a comprehensive weather forecast as a visual overlay that pops into their field of vision. Vuzix has entered into a strategic partnership with AccuWeather, the largest and fastest-growing weather media company and a global leader in weather-related big data, business and analytics, providing localized weather forecasts to more than 1.5 billion people worldwide. This partnership will bring compelling and dynamic interactive AR-based weather experiences to Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses users across the globe, allowing them to interact and view localized weather content and weather forecasts through their Vuzix Blades. Planning for the weather can be critically important at home or travelling to other cities or destinations. Vuzix users will now have the added convenience of leaving their phones in their pockets while wearing the Vuzix Blade to stay informed and updated regarding the weather without missing a beat. The AccuWeather AR weather app is expected to be released on the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses during the first quarter of 2019.
The Vuzix Blade Companion App, available on the App Store or Google Play, enables easy setup and customization of your Blade including managing Wi-Fi connections and pairing your Blade Smart Glasses to your phone. The Blade Companion App on the smart phone allows users to manage practically all application notifications and alerts from their phone to the Blade including email, messages and navigation as well as media player control and more. For consumers, the current Vuzix Blade Companion App is being upgraded with new functionality including the enablement of photo and video sharing between the Blade and the smart phone, putting users just one click away from sharing their favorite video or picture on social media platforms.
The Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses are supported by the Vuzix App Store, which allows Blade users to register their Blade Smart Glasses and select applications that they want pushed down to their glasses. The Vuzix Blade BETA App Store is also now open and can be accessed here. The Vuzix Blade ecosystem of consumer-oriented applications is expected to grow significantly throughout 2019 - ranging from utilities to entertainment with applications like karaoke, language translation, sheet music scrolling and more. Also included on the Blade Smart Glasses are four fun games designed exclusively for Vuzix, including AR Dino Hunter, AR-Golf, AR-Racers, and an idle AR Space-Miner game. Shipments of the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses consumer version are expected to begin shipping by the first week of February 2019.
"The general release of the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses is a significant step forward for the AR Smart Glasses industry and delivers against many promises made by other notable players in the smart glasses industry that have gone unfulfilled. Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses are truly wearable smart glasses that can not only be unboxed and paired to a phone in a matter of minutes, but also deliver immediate utility for prosumers and consumers," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer. "Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses also mark the beginning of leaving your phone in your pocket, ushering in a new and dynamic era of wearable computing. And of course, the Blade Smart Glasses is also a great hands-free productivity tool for business, delivering a powerful mobile computing experience."
Demonstrations of "A Day in the Life with Blade," including the integration of AccuWeather forecasts and Yelp AR, will occur at the Vuzix booth (Tech East LVCC, Central Hall - Vuzix Corp. Booth #15036) at CES from January 8-11. Interested members of the media can reference the Company's 'Day in the Life with Vuzix Blade AR Smart Glasses' marketing awareness video that provides an overview of expected device features associated with everyday real-life situations as well as a representative sample of Vuzix Blade partners.
About Vuzix Corporation
Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 144 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, Barcelona, Spain and Tokyo, Japan.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to our business relationships and opportunities with Amazon, AccuWeather, Yelp and Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses, Companion App, their features and performance and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.
Media and Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Margolis, Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation [email protected] Tel: (585) 359-5952
Ed McGregor, Director of Institutional Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation [email protected] Tel: (585) 359-5985
Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,
Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-announces-the-launch-of-consumer-version-of-the-blade-augmented-reality-smart-glasses-300774621.html
SOURCE Vuzix Corporation
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST