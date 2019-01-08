Kwikset Introduces New Halo Wi-Fi Smart Locks Exclusively at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kwikset® brand of Spectrum Brands, Inc. – Hardware & Home Improvement Division introduces its first-ever Wi-Fi smart locks at CES 2019. Joining the brand's established portfolio of smart locks designed for the world you live in, Halo™ Smart Locks will use Wi-Fi to create a simple smart home experience and provide homeowners ease of access control, remote features and, in the future, simplified home automation integration. Kwikset is showcasing the touchscreen and keypad Halo Smart Locks for the very first time in its CES booth (#42137, CES Tech West | Sands Expo, Smart Home Marketplace).
Halo Smart Locks will connect directly to homeowners' existing Wi-Fi router and smartphone to create a simple and secure smart home, without a third-party hub, panel or subscription service. Through the Kwikset app, homeowners can remotely monitor and control their Halo Smart Locks from anywhere in the world, while connected to the Internet.
Why Upgrade to Halo Smart Locks:
- Installation and set-up designed to be easy.
Halo Smart Locks are DIY-friendly so homeowners can install the lock themselves. Set-up will just require a Wi-Fi network and the Kwikset mobile app, available for iOS and Android.
- Smart lock convenience we value, at the tip of your fingers.
Control, monitor and sync your Halo Smart Locks from within the intuitive mobile app. Homeowners will be able to quickly and easily generate up to 250 unique user codes, manage guest user access, remotely monitor lock status, and remotely lock or unlock all from their smartphones.
- Advanced security features only available with Kwikset Halo Smart Locks.
Homeowners will feel secure knowing both the touchscreen and keypad Halo Smart Locks feature Kwikset patented SmartKey Security™, protecting against common and forced entry break-in methods like lock picking, lock bumping and torque attacks. The touchscreen version also features Kwikset patented SecureScreen™, preventing against unwanted entry commonly associated with touchscreen products. With SecureScreen, users are prompted to touch two random numbers before entering their access code to encourage fingerprints across the screen.
"Wi-Fi-enabled smart home products are where we see the smart lock category progressing and Kwikset wanted to provide a simple connected solution for homeowners, which we've delivered with Halo," says Ali Atash, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Kwikset, Spectrum Brands Inc. – Hardware & Home Improvement Division. "Kwikset continues to reinforce our commitment to our customers, providing the best in residential security. Our new Halo Smart Locks are no exception."
The Halo Touchscreen Wi-Fi Smart Lock and Halo Keypad Wi-Fi Smart Lock will be available for purchase in 2019 for $229 MSRP and $199 MSRP, respectively. The new smart locks will launch alongside the new Kwikset mobile app and the new Aura Bluetooth Smart Lock that will provide additional smart home security options.
"We know homeowners have a lot of options to choose from when researching smart locks," says Atash. "Both the touchscreen and keypad Halo Wi-Fi Enabled Smart Locks deliver on what people seek – style, product durability, innovation and most importantly, security. The smart locks give homeowners a seamless, easy way to upgrade to a smart home."
CES attendees can view both the Halo touchscreen and keypad smart locks at the Kwikset CES booth (#42137, CES Tech West | Sands Expo, Smart Home Marketplace) now through Jan. 11, 2019. For more information on Halo Smart Locks, please go to www.kwikset.com/halo, or visit http://kwiksetpresskit.com to find media materials, images and request product.
About Kwikset
Kwikset is the leading residential lock manufacturer, making homeowners feel safe since 1946. Kwikset works hard to understand the world you live in, so that we can do everything we can to protect it. The company's unwavering commitment to meeting homeowners' needs has inspired its innovative lock portfolio that includes patented SmartKey Security™ deadbolts, patented SecureScreen™ touchscreen locks, keyless entry combination locks, connected home technology, first-to-market smart lock, Kevo™, door hardware with Microban® antimicrobial product protection and a wide variety of styles and finishes. Our interior and exterior door products provide customers with the quality, technology, durability and style they want while guaranteeing the highest level of security. Headquartered in Orange County, Calif., Kwikset is part of the Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB). Kwikset products are sold online and through retailers and distributors throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australia. Visit us at www.kwikset.com and https://kwiksetpresskit.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kwikset-introduces-new-halo-wi-fi-smart-locks-exclusively-at-ces-2019-300773688.html
SOURCE Kwikset
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST