Intuition Robotics Receives Design Win from Toyota Research Institute for its Cognitive AI Platform to Collaborate on an In-Car Companion Agent


January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuition Robotics, developer of companion agent technologies, announced that Toyota Research Institute (TRI) selected Intuition Robotics to collaborate on TRI's AI Agent. Intuition Robotics will help TRI create an experience in which the car will engage driver and passengers in a proactive, personalized and delightful way. This new experience is key both to redefine the customer experience in the car and to accelerate consumer acceptance of autonomy. This breakthrough technology brings in a new area of mobility intelligence, breaking with current voice assistants deployed in cars that are user-initiated command and control based.
The Intuition Robotics cognitive AI technology allows the in-car companion agent to become context-aware, proactive, personalized and adaptive allowing a bi-directional interaction that will generate a deeper relationship between the user, and the car.
The collaboration follows an investment by Toyota AI Ventures in the company in 2017, and signals one of the many ways that Toyota through TRI is embracing advanced technology that looks beyond the traditional digital assistants of today.
"Working with TRI to redefine the interaction between people and their cars to help usher in a new area of mobility is an amazing example of how our technology can be applied in third party products," said Dor Skuler, CEO and Co-Founder Intuition Robotics. "Toyota Research Institute's vision for agents in their mobility portfolio is inspiring, and we are honored to be a part of this important work."
"Our companion agent combines emotional and machine intelligence in the context of mobility," said Gill Pratt, CEO of TRI. "Intuition Robotics is adding technology in both of these areas derived from the development of its product."
About Intuition Robotics
Intuition Robotics is developing digital companion technologies that brings hardware to life through proactive, context-aware, multi-modal and persona-based experiences. The company's cognitive AI platform, Q, understands the environment, makes cognitive decisions using proprietary algorithms and executes multi-modal expressions that proactively and intuitively engage users.
The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Israel with offices in San Francisco. Intuition Robotics' investors include: Toyota AI Ventures, Samsung NEXT, iRobot and Venture Capital firms from California, Israel, Japan and China. The company's first product is ElliQ® - an award winning proactive social robot for older adults, currently available for pre-order. ElliQ is aimed at keeping older adults active and engaged by connecting them to their families and the outside world. ElliQ won the 2018 CES Best of Innovation Award, a large coveted research grant with Center for Aging and Brain Health Innovation (CABHI) led by Baycrest, AI Breakthrough Award, Fast Company Design Award and more.
