Brother International Corporation Once Again Awarded With Winter 2019 Picks From Buyers Laboratory, Inc. In Three Categories

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation, a leader in small office/home office document printing and imaging solutions, continues its streak as a winner of Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI) Winter Pick Awards. This year, Brother received accolades in three categories for the Brother HL-L3230CDW/HL-L3270CDW/HL-L3290CDW as Outstanding Color Printer for SOHO environments, the Brother MFC-L3770CDW/MFC-3750CDW Outstanding Color MFP for SOHO environments and the Brother INKvestment Tank MFC-J6945DW Outstanding Tabloid Inkjet All-in-One.

Announced twice a year, the BLI Pick Awards recognize the products which performed best in their categories evaluated in Buyers Lab's extensive and rigorous lab testing. These tests include measures for durability and reliability, as well as ease of use, media handling, productivity, and value. The BLI Outstanding Achievement Awards acknowledge attributes such as innovation, usefulness, energy efficiency, and value.

Outstanding Color Printer/MFP for SOHO Environments

"Our digital color Brother HL-L3230CDW/HL-L3270CDW/HL-L3290CDW and MFC-L3770CDW/MFC-3750CDW models were designed specifically to address the needs of SOHO users looking for laser-quality sharp text and vivid color images for important documents," said Phil Lubell, senior director of B2C product marketing at Brother. "When introducing this product line, we really listened to our customers to address more of their printing and imaging challenges, and we are incredibly proud to be recognized for it."

The Brother HL-L3230CDW/HL-L3270CDW/HL-L3290CDW and MFC-L3770CDW/MFC-3750CDW models come with wide range of features and functions, including faster print speeds, flexible paper handling, mobile printing options, touch to connect printing with Near Field Communications (NFC)¹ and more. This fleet of digital color printers comes in a compact size so small and home office users can reap the benefits of top-of-the-line color laser quality performance, while maximizing office space.

"Brother continues to deliver top-of-the line printers for businesses of all sizes," said Marlene Orr, director of printer & MFP analysis for Buyers Lab. "With value-adding features allowing users to print wirelessly, the color digital printers are an incredible tool for small businesses with employees on the go."

Outstanding Ledger-Size Inkjet All-in-One

The INKvestment Tank business-centric MFC-J6945DW offers incredible value to users looking to take advantage of cloud connectivity and ledger-sized printing, which is great for handling financial reports, spreadsheets, budgets and more. This business-centric INKvestment Tank technology is simple with easy to insert, high volume cartridges coupled with internal ink tank storage for maximum page yields, delivering up to one year of printing.² The MFC-J6945DW also includes the Page Gauge³ feature, which estimates how many pages are remaining, so you know exactly how much ink you have left to work with.

"In expanding upon the INKvestment Tank portfolio, we have been able to better serve businesses of all sizes," said Lubell. "By bringing more business-centric features to our printers, including ledger-size paper handling, large ink tank cartridge yields and the ability to print from virtually anywhere⁴, our customers can manage their operations effectively and efficiently."

"The Brother MFC-J6945DW provides business users with just the perfect mix of features and functionality that is required to deliver strong business impact," said Orr. "With a robust set of features including, Page Gauge,³ cloud connectivity⁵ and up to one year² of ink in the box, business users are well equipped to maintain productivity and flexibility throughout their work day."

About Brother International Corporation

Brother is a leading provider of document imaging solutions, including award-winning network-ready color and black and white multifunctional products, printers and device-based cloud and mobile technologies. The company's products help home, small and mid-sized businesses increase productivity, improve workflow, and enhance organizational efficiency while helping to reduce costs. Brother printers are consistently recognized as the best in the industry, and recently earned PC Magazine's 2017 Readers' Choice and Business Choice awards, marking the ninth and fifth years in a row, respectively. The U.S. subsidiary of Japan-based Brother Industries Ltd., Brother International Corporation's "At Your Side" philosophy features a dedication to product quality, customer service and dynamic partnerships. Established in 1954, the company's Bridgewater, N.J. headquarters markets business and industrial products, as well as home appliances. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry's resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. In a landscape that's ever evolving, we change with it.

Disclaimers:

¹ The mobile device must have NFC capability and run Android OS 4.4 or later.

² Based on average monthly print volumes of approximately 300 pages at 60% black pages / 40% color pages in accordance with ISO/IEC 24711 using 4 cartridges provided in-box. For more page yield information, see www.brother.com/pageyield.

³ Page Gauge is an estimate for informational purposes only. For actual cartridge yield information refer to www.brother.com/pageyield.

⁴Requires connection to a wireless network

⁵ Requires internet connection and an account with desired service.

Media Contact:

Dan Butler

Director, Integrated Marketing Communications

[email protected]

(908) 655-9475

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brother-international-corporation-once-again-awarded-with-winter-2019-picks-from-buyers-laboratory-inc-in-three-categories-300774529.html

SOURCE Brother International Corporation