Game On! Arcade1Up Makes a Triumphant Return to CES

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Power up with Arcade1Up and its announcement of its new 2019 line
NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - After a game-changing launch in the fourth quarter of 2018 and closing the year as one of the most sought-after products, selling out at retailers both in-store and online, Arcade1Up is extremely excited to hit the floor at CES to announce its upcoming 2019 lineup. Arcade1Up continues to secure some of the hottest and most iconic licenses and deliver an authentic and affordable retro home arcade gaming experience.
New titles coming in 2019
Already having launched some of the most popular games from 70s, 80s and 90s, Arcade1Up is thrilled to continue to expand its game library to cover the biggest titles of the era spanning all gaming categories. These new titles will take Arcade1Up to the next level and deliver the cabinets fans want to see.
New Arcade1Up cabinets are coming as early as February, and each cabinet includes multiple games:
- Final Fight Cabinet (Feb):
Final Fight, 1944, Ghosts 'N Goblins, Strider
FINAL FIGHT® ©CAPCOM U.S.A., INC. 1989, 2018 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. GHOSTS 'GOBLINS® ©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 1985, 2018 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. STRIDER® ©MOTO KIKAKU. ©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 1989, 2018 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 1944: THE LOOP MASTER ©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2000, 2018 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
- Space Invaders Cabinet (Feb):
Space Invaders Color, Space Invaders Black and White
©TAITO CORPORATION 1978, 2018 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
- Golden Tee Cabinet (June):
GT Classic '01, Golden Tee '2k, Golden Tee '99, Golden Tee '98
GOLDEN TEE® GOLF, ITS®, INCREDIBLE TECHNOLOGIES®, IT®, and IT incredible TECHNOLOGIES® are the properties of Incredible Technologies, Inc. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2018 Incredible Technologies, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Unauthorized duplication is a violation of applicable law. All other marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
- Mortal Kombat Cabinet (Sept):
Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, Mortal Kombat 3
MORTAL KOMBAT KLASSIC and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB Games Logo: TM & © WBEI. (S15)
- Karate Champ Cabinet (Sept):
Karate Champ, Bad Dudes, Burger Time, Caveman Ninja
©G-MODE Corporation DATA EAST and the DATA EAST logo(s) are trademarks in United States and other countries or registered trademarks in European Union and Japan of G-Mode Corporation
"I can't help but beam with excitement when I think about what we accomplished in 2018 and what's coming down the road for 2019," said Scott Bachrach, CEO, Tastemakers, LLC. "This is just the tip of the iceberg for us as we continue to secure the licenses our community wants to see."
Fans have proven that they love to collect, play and display. Enter the space-saving Arcade1Up Counter-cades and Wall-cades coming in 2019 with all your favorite titles. Arcade1Up continues to innovate and bring the retro gaming experience home. For those with limited square footage, Arcade1Up has two new products designed to leverage the space you have in your home, dorm or office. Wall-cades are portable and designed to be hung on a wall or door delivering authentic gameplay and a showpiece that will be the envy of your friends.
Counter-cades are ideal to place on a desk or table top to display and play, the perfect item for those wishing to have a sizable collection. Both are being introduced to make use of empty space while still providing an authentic arcade experience at home.
"Whether you're an avid gamer or new to the category, there's something about Arcade1Up that emotionally takes you back to a simpler time," said Bachrach.
Arcade1Up will unveil the Wall-cades and Counter-cades with a full gaming experience at ShowStoppers booth E-15 and E-17 and at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) booth #21454 located in the south hall. More iconic Fall titles will be announced at E3.
Founded in 2011, Tastemakers, LLC. has made their name by leading industry trends with their innovative, high-quality products. Distributed in 50 countries worldwide, they focus on global product development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. Their latest venture, Arcade1Up, is currently leading the retro video game trend with their ¾ scale licensed arcade cabinets.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/game-on-arcade1up-makes-a-triumphant-return-to-ces-300774299.html
SOURCE Tastemakers, LLC
