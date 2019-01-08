Keypoint Intelligence Analysts Honor the Best Copier MFPs Tested This Year with Pick Awards

|By PR Newswire
FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI), the world's leading independent evaluator of document imaging hardware, software, and services, today announced its Pick award recipients in the Copier MFP category. These honors recognize the most impressive devices evaluated by Buyers Lab during the previous 6-month test cycle.
The BLI Winter 2019 Copier MFP Pick awards go to the following stellar devices*:
SHARP MX-6580N
Outstanding 65-ppm Color Copier MFP
SHARP MX-7090N
Outstanding Professional High Volume 70-ppm Color Copier MFP
SHARP MX-7580N
Outstanding 75-ppm Color Copier MFP
SHARP MX-8090N
Outstanding Professional High Volume 80-ppm Color Copier MFP
SHARP MX-M3070
Outstanding 30-ppm Copier MFP
SHARP MX-M4070
Outstanding 40-ppm Copier MFP
SHARP MX-M6070
Outstanding 60-ppm Copier MFP
SHARP MX-M905
Outstanding 90-ppm Copier MFP
TOSHIBA E-STUDIO4518A
Outstanding 45-ppm Copier MFP
- Not all products are sold in all regions.
SHARP SHINES FROM LOW TO HIGH END OF COPIER MFP SPECTRUM
"Sharp's MX-M3070, MX-M4070, and MX-M6070 promise to serve workgroups from small to large equally well, beginning with their outstanding overall usability," said George Mikolay, Keypoint Intelligence's Associate Director of Copiers/Production. "The control panels are highly intuitive and customizable on a user-by-user basis and feature simplified Easy Mode functions, where users can quickly access the most commonly used scan and copy functions. Throw in the drivers, along with the innovative, award-winning web utility, and building workflows is a cinch."
"The Sharp MX-M905 blew through its 1,000,000-impression durability test with barely a glitch," said Joe Ellerman, Keypoint Intelligence's Manager of U.S. Lab Operations. "Plus, the robust 8,500-sheet paper capacity means time spent having to refill paper will be minimal. Programming jobs from the driver and control panel is also a breeze. And for IT administrators, the search function on the easy-to-use and organized web utility, as well as the ability to create shortcuts for common tasks directly from the utility, are big time savers."
"The Sharp MX-7580N and MX-6580N will serve mid-size to large organizations exceptionally well," Mikolay said. "The design of the drivers and control panel, along with the retractable keyboard, make programming all job types and entering data a breeze. Plus, the scan preview with multi-page views and onscreen editing, as well as fast scan speeds, ensure scans will be delivered accurately and expediently."
"Downtime will rarely be an issue for the Sharp MX-8090N and MX-7090N, as the devices experienced near-perfect reliability throughout durability testing," said Ellerman. "Uptime gets an additional boost thanks to the triple air-feed system that directs airflow to allow for more precision paper handling, further minimizing the risk of a misfeed occurring. And very good, consistent printed output means the devices will deliver the quality required in more marketing-intensive environments over long job runs."
TOSHIBA TOO MUCH FOR THE COMPETITION IN MID-RANGE MONO
"Scanning will be a snap, and fast, with the Toshiba e-STUDIO4518A, thanks to simple programming of destinations and scan speeds that are among the fastest in its class," said Mikolay. "A choice of four menu designs for scan and copy, from two of which the most commonly used settings are quickly found and programmable, and user-by-user customization, also allow users to program jobs quickly and efficiently. And with a perfect reliability performance, fast print speeds, and standard tandem printing to help complete large jobs even faster, the device promises timely delivery of every job, every day."
Stay tuned for our announcements of more prestigious awards!
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 9: Copier MFP, Printer/MFP, and Scanner Line of the Year awards
ABOUT KEYPOINT INTELLIGENCE - BUYERS LAB
Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.
For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry's resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. In a landscape that's ever evolving, we change with it.
ABOUT BUYERS LAB PICK AWARDS
Buyers Lab Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards, as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes our lab test earns Buyers Lab's Recommended or Highly Recommended seal and our Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.
