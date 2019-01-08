eMDs Practice Partner 11.2 Earns ONC Health IT Certification from Drummond Group LLC

|By PR Newswire
January 8, 2019
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMDs Practice Partner 11.2 has achieved Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Health IT Module Certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB) that has been empowered to test software for compliance with the requirements of the federal government's program. The stamp of approval designates that the software offers the functionality that enables eligible providers and hospitals to meet the requirements of various regulatory programs that require use of certified EHR technology.
"On behalf of our thousands of Practice Partner customers, we are very proud to have achieved 2015 Edition Health IT Module Certification for eMDs Practice Partner 11.2," commented Derek Pickell, eMDs' CEO. "This certification represents our ongoing commitment to ensuring that our customers can participate and thrive in the increasingly regulated and complex healthcare market and further demonstrates our pledge to continued "Platform Modernization" across all our eMDs software clients."
The 2015 Edition Health IT Module Certification will assist eligible providers in attesting for Stage 3 Meaningful Use measures as well as the Advancing Care Information (ACI) measures that are part of the Medicare Incentive Payment System (MIPS). eMDs is also proud to have gone beyond minimum criteria such as including the optional Social, Psychological, and Behavioral criteria to meet the needs of practices in special program delivery models like Comprehensive Primary Care Plus (CPC+).
"This achievement is proof of our continued investment in, and commitment to, our long standing Practice Partner client base," continued Pickell.
To earn the certification, Practice Partner 11.2 was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
With more than 15 years of testing experience across various industries, Drummond Group LLC (DG) brings a high level of technical expertise to this process. Its healthcare experience also runs deep, having certified hundreds of EHRs since becoming an ACB in 2010.
Practice Partner 11.2, which met the requirements for 2015 Edition Health IT Module, is recognized as an advanced, certified electronic health record and practice management solution. The technology has been proven nationwide to help practices of all sizes and specialties to be more productive and profitable while allowing them to focus on their patients and improve care quality.
Practice Partner 11.2 certification number is 15.04.04.2881.Prac.11.00.1.181229. For more details about the certification, please read our ONC 2015 Edition Health IT Certification disclosures.
This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
About eMDs
eMDs is a leading provider of healthy solutions for healthy patients, healthy practices, and healthy partners. We offer integrated electronic health records, practice management software, revenue cycle management solutions, and credentialing services for physician practices and enterprises. Founded and continually influenced by physicians, the company is an industry leader for usable, connected software and services that enhance physician productivity and focus on patients with a superior clinical and financial experience. eMDs software has received top rankings in physician and industry surveys including those conducted by the American Academy of Family Physicians' Family Practice Management, AmericanEHR™ Partners, MedScape®, and Black Book®. For more information, please visit http://www.emds.com.
About Drummond Group LLC
Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond Group tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Drummond Group was founded in 1999, and is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL). Drummond Group continues to build on its deep experience and expertise to deliver reliable and cost-effective services. For more information, please visit http://www.drummondgroup.com.
