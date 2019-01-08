Aravo to Help Organizations Stamp Out Bribery and Corruption

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aravo Solutions, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for third-party risk and performance management, today announced the release of Aravo for ABAC Compliance, a pre-configured third-party bribery and corruption risk management application that accelerates the deployment of best practice anti-bribery anti-corruption (ABAC) compliance programs.
Corruption is one of the key barriers to economic, political, and social development in the world today. With an estimated $1.5 trillion paid in bribes each year, the World Economic Forum estimates that the cost of corruption to the global economy is more than 5% of global GDP or US$2.6 trillion. To combat corruption, regulators across the globe are enforcing strict ABAC regulations, including the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), the UK Bribery Act, and Sapin II. Companies that do not comply with these regulations face significant financial sanctions and reputational damage. In FCPA sanctions alone, over US$11 billion in fines have been levied in the past 3 years.
Yet many organizations don't have an accurate view of their biggest ABAC risks because they come from outside threats. Around 90% of FCPA enforcement actions involve the actions of third-parties, such as vendors, suppliers, contractors, affiliates, service providers, and indirect sales associates.
Aravo for ABAC Compliance maps directly to guidance from the World Economic Forum, FCPA, UK Bribery Act, and ISO 37001 and helps firms identify, monitor, and manage the ABAC risk associated with their third-party ecosystem. Aravo's deep domain experience of implementing successful ABAC solutions for some of the world's largest and most respected brands, has ensured that best-practice approaches are embedded in the application.
"We're seeing greater emphasis on enforcing business integrity from organizations in virtually all industries," says David Rusher, SVP of Product Strategy & Alliances at Aravo. "Our clients not only recognize the impact of corruption on financial outcomes, but also on the ethical standards that affect the business community and society as a whole. Aravo for ABAC Compliance is designed to help organizations quickly deploy a built-for-purpose solution to drive corruption out of their business relationships with the benefit of leveraging a common third-party risk management platform that they can expand to additional risk domains as required."
With Aravo for ABAC Compliance, organizations can face internal and regulatory audits with confidence, increase visibility into inherent and residual risk, and enforce enterprise ABAC policies and procedures. Third-parties that pass an initial screening complete a proprietary ABAC assessment and workflow mapped to best practice guidance. Inherent and residual risk is continuously monitored and presented through role-based, pre-configured ABAC dashboards and reports.
"The multi-faceted compliance challenge of anti-bribery and corruption is coming at organizations from all angles: US FCPA, UK Bribery Act, Sapin II, and more," observes Michael Rasmussen of GRC 20/20. "To be compliant today requires a defensible record of due diligence and monitoring of third-party relationships. To do this in manual processes encumbered by documents, spreadsheets, and emails is ineffective, inefficient, and certainly not agile. It also lacks a robust audit trail and system of record to defend the organization. Organizations today need a strong system of record of ongoing/continuous anti-bribery and corruption activities that can be found in a third-party management platform."
To learn more about Aravo for ABAC Compliance or request a demo, go to http://www.aravo.com.
About Aravo
Aravo Solutions delivers market-leading cloud-based solutions for managing third party governance, risk and performance. We help companies protect their business value and reputation by managing the risks associated with third parties and suppliers, and to build business value by ensuring that their third party relationships are optimized.
Since 2000, leading global brands across a diverse range of industries have counted on Aravo for their end-to-end enterprise supplier and third party risk management. Aravo has also distilled this experience and best-in-class technology into rapid time-to-value applications that help companies manage a wide range of programs including: anti-bribery and anti-corruption, responsible sourcing, data privacy, information security, GDPR, financial services regulatory compliance and know your third party programs.
Providing unrivaled regulatory agility and ease-of-use, together with actionable executive reporting, Aravo supports a user base of 136,000 corporate users, managing more than 4.5 million third party users in 36 languages and 154 countries. Aravo is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices and partners across the US, Europe and Asia.
Aravo has been recognized with GRC 20/20's Value Award for Third Party Management for providing measurable value in GRC efficiency, effectiveness and agility, and with the GRC 20/20 Innovation Award for Aravo for GDPR. Aravo was named as a Category Leader with the highest "Completeness of Offering" of any provider in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for Third Party Risk Management Solutions 2017, and was named a Challenger in the 2017 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management.
SOURCE Aravo Solutions
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST