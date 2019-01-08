First DTS:X TV Solution Enabled by MediaTek Arriving in 2019

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
DTS, a global leader in high-definition audio solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”) and MediaTek announced their collaboration to release the first DTS:X® System-on-Chip (SoC) solution for TVs in the second half of 2019.
The new DTS:X TV solution is an efficient DTS decoder designed for single and dual-core TV SoC architectures and is backward compatible with all DTS-encoded content, including DTS:X and DTS-HD Master Audio Blu-ray Discs. The technology also features a new, efficient DTS:X immersive streaming decoder for OTT services and is specified as the IMAX® Enhanced program immersive streaming codec for 4K IMAX Enhanced movies.
“We’re excited to work with MediaTek to deliver the first DTS:X solution for TVs on its 4K UHD SoC chipsets,” said Joanna Skrdlant, General Manager, Home Audio at Xperi. “We successfully launched DTS Virtual:X for TV together this past year, and we look forward to enabling DTS:X for TVs with MediaTek in 2019 to deliver a seamless, premium home entertainment experience for our mutual TV customers.”
“After DTS Virtual:X, we are pleased to work with Xperi again and to integrate DTS:X technology into MediaTek TV SoC’s,” said Mike Chang, Corporate Vice President, Head of Smart Home Business Group, MediaTek. “Together with new DTS:X support, our TV SoC solution with cutting-edge video and PQ engine will offer a more vivid, immersive viewing and listening experience for home entertainment.”
Televisions featuring DTS:X are compatible with any DTS content connected to the TV from HDMI, USB and OTT streaming services. The solution includes a DTS:X transcoder capable of outputting DTS core over S/PDIF and ARC (audio return channel) and can output a DTS:X lossless bitstream via enhanced audio return channel (eARC) to connected devices such as DTS:X-enabled A/V receivers or sound bars to achieve a seamless DTS home entertainment ecosystem. The DTS:X solution for TV is a must-have for the 2020 IMAX Enhanced program, and it has also been adopted in the Digital Video Broadcast (DVB) spec for Europe. DTS:X for TV is compatible with the DTS® Virtual:X™ audio post-processing solution to deliver the best possible audio experience from immersive content played over a TV’s internal speakers.
For more information about DTS, please visit www.dts.com or connect with DTS on Facebook, Twitter (@DTS) and Instagram (@DTS).
About DTS, Inc.
Since 1993, DTS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation, has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema, automotive and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. DTS technology is integrated in more than two billion devices globally, and the world's leading video and music streaming services are increasingly choosing DTS to deliver premium sound to their listeners’ network-connected devices. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.
About Xperi Corporation
Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi’s solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, automotive, broadcast, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.
About MediaTek Inc.
MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.
DTS, Xperi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
