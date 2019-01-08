Second Generation ANX74xx Family of 10 Gbps USB 3.2 Single-Chip Re-Timer Family Extends Analogix’s Lead in USB-C and DisplayPort Over USB-C by Integrating More Functions and Performance

|By Business Wire
|
|January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. today announced the availability of its second generation ANX74xx family of 10 Gbps USB-C™ re-timers capable of switching DisplayPort™ and USB 3.2 Gen2 signals to support a single USB-C port for next generation high-performance, low-power notebooks, 2-in-1 convertible laptops, desktop PCs, mobile devices, and servers.
Desktop/Notebook PC Full-Function Use Case (Graphic: Business Wire)
The second generation ANX74xx family includes:
- ANX7451 – 10G USB-C re-timer with USB/ DisplayPort mux and integrated clock;
- ANX7443 – 10G re-timer with USB/ DisplayPort mux and integrated clock;
- ANX7431 – 10G re-timer with USB mux and integrated clock;
- ANX7497 – 8.1G DisplayPort re-timer with integrated clock;
- ANX7491 – 10G USB 3.2 re-timer with Integrated clock.
Built on industry proven architecture previously adopted by Intel, AMD, and Nvidia CPU/GPU platforms, the second generation ANX74xx family features an even lower power consumption, integrated clock source, and improved robustness of DisplayPort 1.4a and USB 3.2., offering:
- Loss compensation to recover up to 23dB channel loss for USB 3.2 Gen 2 10 Gbps, and up to 27dB for DisplayPort;
- Support for full DisplayPort re-timer function with Link Training Tunable PHY Repeater (LTTPR) in transparent and non-transparent mode with AUX snooper, guaranteeing a loss compensation to recover up to 27dB channel loss for DisplayPort HBR3 8.1Gbps;
- Full compliance to the latest USB 3.2 specification with added emphasis on the re-timer requirements defined in Appendix E, which specifies support for 4-re-timer connectivity with seamless cascading of four re-timers, meeting the USB 3.2 CTS requirements.
“This second generation re-timer family brings improved performance to the market-proven ANX74xx re-timer product architecture, previously adopted by the Intel Comet Lake platform,” said Michael Ching, vice president of marketing for Analogix. “Meeting the stringent requirements of the PC industry, the ANX7451 is the top re-timer solution for next generation Intel notebooks and desktop PCs, Windows on ARM detachable convertible PCs, Nvidia G-Sync monitors, and USB-C accessories.”
Product demonstrations are taking place during this week’s CES® 2019, at Analogix Meeting Place MP25763 in LVCC South Hall 2.
About Analogix Semiconductor
Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductors for the digital multimedia market, from portable devices such as smartphones, notebooks, and VR head mounted displays, to large, high-definition TVs and high-end graphics cards. Analogix is the market leader in providing end-to-end interface connectivity semiconductor solutions for DisplayPort under its SlimPort® brand, including high-speed signal conditioners, and an industry leader in mobile display controllers, such as low-power, high-speed timing controller solutions. The DisplayPort standard is an innovative, packetized digital interface for high-resolution video and audio that was developed by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). SlimPort branded products are compliant with DisplayPort, Mobility DisplayPort (MyDP), and DisplayPort Alternate Mode over the USB Type-C connector.
For more information visit www.analogix.com and www.slimport.com, follow us on Twitter @Analogix and @SlimPortConnect, or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Analogix and SlimPort are trademarks or registered trademarks of Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.
