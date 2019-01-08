|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), today announced the release of PerfectCam 2, the AI-powered web camera plug-in, designed to provide professionals complete video conferencing privacy via state-of-the-art background blur technology. Combined with lighting enhancements, skin smoothing and instant appearance optimization tools, users can maintain a professional look at all times. PerfectCam is compatible with popular video services such as CyberLink U Meeting, Skype, Google Hangouts and Facebook Live, enabling users to hold video conferences and live casting events with complete privacy while looking their best.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005005/en/
CyberLink Releases New PerfectCam 2 with the Support of AI-Powered Background Blur for Video Conferencing. (Photo: Business Wire)
Incorporating the latest AI facial recognition technology, PerfectCam can now detect people apart from their background. Background blur keeps any surrounding environment private during video conference calls. It allows professionals and remote workers to feel completely comfortable joining business meetings in an open office, while at home or out in public without the concern of prying eyes.
“With the exponential growth of mobile offices, video conferencing has become an increasingly popular trend in recent years, especially for professionals on business trips, remote workers and digital nomads. We wanted to provide an innovative solution, allowing professionals to hold meetings in complete privacy anytime, anywhere,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “PerfectCam 2 caters to business professionals all around the world, giving them the option to hide their surroundings, eliminate background distractions, and maintain a professional look with our appearance optimization tools.”
Professionals can now ensure a well-lit environment in any condition via adjustable camera settings within the software, making it easy to modify brightness, contrast, and exposure, before or during a video call. Combined with AR-powered appearance optimization and skin smoothing tools, professionals can get ready for impromptu meetings using nine different virtual touch-up presets. Users can also create and save customized touch-up settings to ensure a perfect appearance for every meeting.
For professionals who use different video conferencing apps, PerfectCam 2 can function as a plug-in for any video conferencing and live broadcasting platform that supports webcam as a source video (e.g., Twitch, YouTube Live, Facebook Live, etc.), enabling PerfectCam’s instant touch-up tools and Background Blur technology anytime. Users can also launch four popular video conferencing apps (U, Skype, Skype for Business and Google Hangouts) directly from the PerfectCam’s home screen for added convenience.
#AICES Contest
At CES, visitors can stop by the CyberLink booth (#26056 LVCC South Hall 2) to get a free 3-month subscription to PerfectCam 2. By posting their favorite CyberLink AI demo from CES on Instagram, attendees will also be entered to win a 1 year PerfectCam subscription and tablet.
CyberLink PerfectCam 2 Availability
PerfectCam 2 is available for purchase from CyberLink’s online store.
Version Pricing
PerfectCam 2 (Monthly Plan – 1 month): US$14.99
PerfectCam 2 (Quarterly Plan – 3 months): US$34.99 (US$11.66/month)
PerfectCam 2 (Annual Plan – 12 months): US$129.99 (US$10.83/month)
PerfectCam 2 Essential: Free
About CyberLink
Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition.
CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD.
With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home.
For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com.
All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2018 CyberLink Corp. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005005/en/
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST