Health Matrix and Datix to Join Forces, Creating Regionally-Focused Operation Exclusively on Patient Safety and Quality Improvement

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
LONDON and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Datix and Health Matrix, today announced that they have signed a definitive agreement through which Datix will acquire the "Datix business segment" of its Middle East value added partner, Health Matrix. The acquisition is expected to be completed in March 2019.
The acquisition will enable Datix to capitalize on market momentum driving accelerated adoption of patient safety software in the region. It will further enhance the company's distribution network and its global brand recognition, and will solidify the company's commitment to the Middle East region by delivering the same level of superior customer service through a regional entity managed by a local team out of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Datix and Health Matrix established a formal partnership in 2011 and have been working collaboratively since then to bring Datix solutions to healthcare providers throughout the Middle East region. In 2018, Datix and Health Matrix were chosen by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to deliver patient safety software and programs to the Saudi Patient Safety Center and all healthcare sectors nationwide. The project, called "SAWTAK", will include the installation of Datix software throughout the Kingdom, firmly establishing the Saudi Patient Safety Center (SPSC) as one of the leading proponents of the global patient safety movement.
"At this stage in the Middle East market evolution, and the growth opportunity it represents, we believe a direct market presence is a catalyst in making an even greater impact in a rapidly changing global healthcare environment" said Seyed Mortazavi, CEO of Datix, "The Health Matrix team has been instrumental in establishing the Datix brand in the region and we look forward to them formally joining Datix and working together to ensure continued service to our customers"
Datix Arabia was incorporated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and as part of the transaction, a group of the existing Health Matrix team members will be joining the company and Abdulrahman Qasim, will lead the operations as the General Manager based in Riyadh and covering the MEA theatre.
"The MEA region is a key strategic focus for Datix and this venture will allow us to leverage our shared knowledge and experience in creating healthcare technology that works" said Abdulrahman Qasim, currently CEO of Health Matrix." The goal for Datix Arabia is to push the boundaries of patient safety and quality software to deliver solutions at greater scale and pace than ever before."
Datix Arabia will be the largest software company in the Middle East focusing on patient safety and quality, which will help the company drive change across the regional healthcare network.
About Datix
Datix is the leading provider of patient safety software, risk management software, and incident reporting software for the healthcare sector. Its most-recent product, Datix Cloud IQ, enables healthcare organizations to generate and implement strategies to enhance the delivery of efficient, targeted, and effective care.
More than 110 million people are protected by Datix software, which has been widely adopted by both public and private healthcare organizations around the world. Recently, Datix merged with RL Solutions; the combined companies now possess the largest repository of patient safety data in the world, making it possible to develop statistically relevant benchmarks for patient safety and risk management. Datix's global headquarters are in London, with U.S. headquarters in Chicago.
About Health Matrix
Health Matrix serves healthcare providers and regulators in the Middle East region. Since its founding in 2009, the company has focused on advancing patient safety and quality to prevent harm and continuously improve healthcare outcomes and experience. Over the years, Health Matrix has successfully helped providers across the region transform their organizations into high-reliability organizations by adopting quality management IT solutions. Health Matrix represents a number of globally renowned IT solution providers in the area of healthcare total quality management.
