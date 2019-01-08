Compeat Hires Kathy Wirt for Newly Developed Role of SVP of Product Management

|By PR Newswire
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compeat, the most comprehensive all-in-one integrated restaurant accounting, back office, workforce and intelligence management software, today announced that Kathy Wirt has joined the team in the newly created leadership role of Senior Vice President of Product Management. Based in the Austin office, Wirt will lead the team of product managers, UX/UI designers, and technical writers.
"Our team continues to grow as our portfolio expands to better support the industry," says Jeffrey Stone, CEO of Compeat. "We spent months looking for the right candidate for this important position, and I couldn't be happier about the selection of Kathy. Her track record shows that she is just the right person to lead the team as we continue to drive growth and excellence in our offerings."
Wirt brings with her a wealth of experience. She spent six years at HomeAway where she was VP of Product, helping the company grow and achieve a successful IPO in 2011. Most recently, she was interim Chief Product Officer for RealtyShares, a pioneer in the crowd-funding real estate investment platform industry. Wirt holds a Master of Science in Medicinal Chemistry and Pharmaceuticals from the University of Kentucky and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University.
"I am thrilled to join the Compeat team. The caliber and dedication of the team is very impressive and there are tremendous opportunities for the company and industry," states Wirt. "It is an exciting time to be leading the product organization and I look forward to delivering new and improved products to our customers."
Wirt rounds out Compeat's highly diverse leadership team, which will now be over 50 percent women. The company firmly believes that women should be equally welcomed into leadership positions because of the proven benefits of having a diverse leadership. Inclusion and diversity in the workplace can expand market opportunities, improve the bottom line, and build better places to work. The roles of Chief Marketing Officer, Senior Vice President of Customer Success, and Senior Vice President of People and Culture have also been filled by women because they proved to be the strongest candidates based on their work experience and professional accomplishments. Wirt's proven performance history position her as a valued addition to Compeat's leadership team.
About Compeat
Compeat offers the most comprehensive and innovative all-in-one restaurant management software available for the restaurant industry. With over 34 years of industry experience, Compeat is the largest provider of integrated accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligence solutions designed to improve profitability of restaurant operators nationwide. Our product portfolio includes Hire, Labor Management and Compliance, Schedule, Payroll, Accounting, Inventory, Recipes, Prep and Ordering, Logbook, Event Management, Intelligence, Manager and Employee Mobile Apps and third-party integrations including over 70 Point of Sale partners. For more information, visit www.compeat.com.
