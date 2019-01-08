Luminate Integrates With Demisto to Deliver Automated Cloud Access Management and Incident Response

|By PR Newswire
Luminate Security, provider of the Zero Trust access platform, today announced an integration with Demisto, a leader in Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR). The integration enables joint customers to enrich and resolve security alerts in real-time and from a single interface, dramatically improving analysts' efficiency and reducing response time to security alerts.
As organizations adopt cloud services into their IT infrastructure, their security teams are facing a new wave of security issues, including access security challenges, dispersed management tools, and high volumes of security alerts. Cloud security data and processes are often isolated from traditional security measures, requiring multiple consoles to manage overall security posture and resulting in lack of visibility.
The bi-directional integration of Luminate's Secure Access Cloud™ and Demisto Enterprise solves these challenges and more. It provides joint customers with cloud compliance enforcement and incident response across cloud and on-premise infrastructures. By leveraging Luminate's unique audit trail of users' actions across all applications and Demisto's orchestration engine, the integration improves analyst efficiency and shortens their decision-making cycle.
"Luminate's Secure Access Cloud™ provides secure, point-to-point access to any corporate resource, no matter where it is hosted. Operating on layer 7, the application layer, it can view any user's activity, log and validate it against the company's security policies in real-time," said Eldad Livni, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Luminate. "Through the integration with Demisto Enterprise, Luminate's enforcement capabilities are enriched with intelligence data from hundreds of other security tools and response to incidents can be coordinated across different security functions."
Analysts receive incident data and unique SSH, RDP and HTTP access logs from Luminate within Demisto and trigger automated playbooks tied to those incidents. They can run thousands of commands interactively, and then block and unblock corporate user or contractor access through Luminate from within Demisto, either as automated playbook tasks or in real-time.
"Cloud adoption has increased organizational agility but has also led to challenges in visibility and compliance due to the expanded computing surface," said Rishi Bhargava, Co-founder and VP of Marketing, Demisto. "Luminate's integration with Demisto aligns cloud compliance with other security measures and automates enforcement actions so that security teams can stay on top of agile cloud security threats."
To learn more about the product integration, read the joint solution brief.
About Demisto
Demisto is the only Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) platform that combines security orchestration, incident management, and interactive investigation to serve security teams across the incident lifecycle. Our orchestration engine coordinates and automates tasks across hundreds of partner products, resulting in an increased return on existing security investments. Demisto enables security teams to reduce Mean Time to Response (MTTR), create consistent incident management processes, and increase analyst productivity. For more information, visit http://www.demisto.com or email [email protected].
About Luminate
Luminate enables security and IT teams to create Zero Trust Application Access architecture without traditional VPN appliances. Its Secure Access Cloud™ securely connects any user from any device, anywhere in the world to corporate applications, on-premises and in the cloud, while all other corporate resources are cloaked without granting access to the entire network. This prevents any lateral movements to other network resources while eliminating the risk of network-based attacks. Deployed in less than five minutes, Luminate's Secure Access Cloud™ is agentless, and provides full visibility of users' actions as they access corporate resources, as well as real-time governance of these resources. To learn more, visit http://www.luminate.io.
Demisto is a registered trademark of Demisto in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. All other company and product names are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
