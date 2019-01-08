Swisscom Selects AudioCodes Virtualized Session Border Controller for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
LOD, Israel, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Highlights
- Swisscom, the largest telecoms service provider in Switzerland, is a long-time system integrator partner of AudioCodes and has achieved Platinum partner status
- Swisscom offers hosted Microsoft UCC services, including Skype for Business and now Teams, to its business customers throughout Switzerland
- Swisscom is deploying AudioCodes Mediant VE SBC to enable seamless Direct Routing connectivity between its customers and its SIP trunking network
- AudioCodes SBCs' support for multi-tenancy allows the same SBC to serve multiple customers, simplifying operations and reducing costs
- Swisscom also deploys AudioCodes' full One Voice portfolio of product and services (including SBCs, gateways, IP phones, management and professional services) for its existing Skype for Business services
Details
AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) , a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that Swisscom, the largest telecoms service provider in Switzerland, has selected AudioCodes virtualized session border controllers (SBC) to deliver Direct Routing services for customers of its hosted Microsoft Teams offering. Swisscom is a long-standing, platinum-certified AudioCodes partner, deploying a wide range of AudioCodes One Voice portfolio of products and solutions for its Microsoft-based UCC solutions, which include both Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams.
The AudioCodes Mediant VE SBC is a highly scalable solution supporting broad SIP interoperability, powerful media handling capabilities (including transcoding) and robust security. AudioCodes Mediant SBCs support Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams, enabling simple connectivity between Teams customers and Swisscom's SIP trunk services. Advanced media optimization mechanisms help improve voice quality and reduce bandwidth consumption. In addition, support for multi-tenancy allows the same SBC to serve multiple customers, simplifying operations and reducing costs.
"Our close collaboration with AudioCodes has been an important factor in the success of our Microsoft-based UCC offerings for business customers," said Simon Smith, Senior Product Manager at Swisscom. "AudioCodes SBCs' support for Direct Routing means that our customers can now adopt Microsoft Teams not just as a tool for collaboration and messaging, but also as a full business communications solution."
"We are delighted that our Direct Routing SBCs have been selected by Swisscom for its hosted Microsoft Teams offering," commented Nimrode Borovsky, VP of global marketing at AudioCodes. "Thanks to their scalability, flexibility and interoperability with Microsoft, our One Voice products and solutions enable service providers such as Swisscom to deploy hosted Microsoft Intelligent Communications services for their business customers rapidly and cost-effectively."
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.
For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.
Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.
©2019 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.
Company Contact
IR Agency Contact
Shirley Nakar - Orgad
Director, Investor Relations
AudioCodes
Tel: +972-3-976-4000
Philip Carlson
KCSA Strategic Communications
Tel: +1-212-896-1233
SOURCE AudioCodes
