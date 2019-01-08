Valens Unveils Smart Architecture Vision for Autonomous Vehicles at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CES -- Valens, the developer of HDBaseT technology for advanced in-vehicle connectivity, is unveiling at CES 2019 its vision for the next generation of smart vehicle architecture addressing telematics, infotainment, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for connected and autonomous vehicles. Valens will showcase its HDBaseT Automotive chipsets for smart architecture at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Booth #5931.
At CES, Valens Automotive has worked with leading industry players as it advances the ultimate automotive connectivity ecosystem for the autonomous car, including DENSO, Aptiv, Mitsubishi Electric, Qualcomm Technologies (a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated), STMicroelectronics, Brose, Western Digital, Tektronics, TSN, and NVIDIA.
At the forefront of the industry, Valens is meeting and surpassing the technological requirements for the future of automotive connectivity. The following demos will be displayed at the show:
- Advanced Infotainment & Telematics: 5G, WiGig & WiFi connectivity over an HDBaseT Automotive multi-Gigabit data link
- ADAS fail-safe topology: Fail-safe ring topology, designed for critical applications, guaranteeing redundancy, with remote shared memory
- 16G Link: For the first time, Valens will showcase the company's upcoming 16G PHY, designed and optimized to meet the requirements of high-speed video links
- Car Door Connectivity: HDBaseT Automotive replaces the thick wire harness with a single unshielded twisted pair link for easier and more robust connectivity
- Advanced monitoring and diagnostics capabilities: Predictive maintenance, detection granularity and link mitigation features
"Valens' HDBaseT Automotive chipsets are enabling the smart architecture required for the future of connected and autonomous vehicles," said Daniel Adler, VP & Head of the Automotive Business Unit, Valens. "We are excited to be showcasing our smart chipset capabilities at CES 2019 alongside leading automotive technology companies, and look forward to building new relationships that will help our industry fast-track cutting-edge, in-vehicle connectivity solutions."
According to DENSO: "High speed connectivity is an important element in the path to autonomous vehicles, and even more critical is the need for fail-safe architectures. DENSO and Valens will be showcasing how HDBaseT Automotive redundantly interconnects the different area control units (ACUs) and each to a centralized computer unit, guaranteeing error-free data transmission."
"Aptiv has been working closely with Valens over the past year in conjunction with our Smart Vehicle Architecture, the next generation centralized, flexible architecture for high-speed connectivity," said Lee Bauer, Vice President, Mobility Architecture Group, Aptiv. "At CES, we are demonstrating the clear advantages of a centralized approach to high speed connectivity for today's vehicles. Aptiv's redundant sensor ring topology utilizing PCIe over HDBaseT Automotive delivers the right balance of flexibility, performance and reliability as we continue down the path to full safety automation."
"5G and multiGig wireless connectivity are important elements of the evolution of connected cars, offering enhanced in-vehicle and V2X communications," said Matthew Eichenberger, senior director, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "HDBaseT Automotive enables ultra-high bandwidth next generation applications and in-car experiences based on 5G and wireless connectivity by extending PCIe interfaces and simplifying in-vehicle architecture."
"We have worked with Valens for the past couple of years, advancing both our companies' vision for the autonomous cars," said Paolo Ruffino, ADAS Marketing Manager, STMicroelectronics. We continue to bring more innovation to the market, and at CES, we will showcase our radar sensor capabilities with HDBaseT Automotive, enabling centralized processing and fusion of sensor data."
"With the increased number of devices in our car doors, such as mirror-replacement cameras and displays, window controls, speakers and USB devices, door connectivity can become a major pain point to the automotive sector," said Thomas Weingärtner, Head of Advanced Development Electric/Electronics, at Brose. "At the Valens' booth at CES, we are showcasing how HDBaseT Automotive can replace 20+ cables with one single unshielded twisted pair (UTP) cable, for easier installation and maintenance, and lower overall costs." Brose, the world's fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier, develops and produces mechatronic systems for vehicle doors and seats as well as electric motors, drives and electronics.
"As our cars become increasingly computerized, automotive storage solutions will need a robust connectivity architecture to provide an enhanced and safe driving experience," said Oded Sagee, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Western Digital. "We are excited to partner with Valens at CES 2019."
"In-vehicle networking is a key investment for Tektronix and we strive to offer the most advanced test and validation solutions for existing and emerging standards in networked cars," said Sudipto Bose, General Manager, Automotive and Power Business at Tektronix. "HDBaseT Automotive is a key high-speed serial standard in the Automotive space and we are pleased to join the HDBaseT Alliance. Working with Valens, we are developing compliance and protocol analysis solutions to help advance this important industry."
"Reliable connectivity demands thorough test and measurement equipment, particularly for time sensitive signals," said Jürgen Scheuring, Executive Director, TSN Systems. "Our TSN Box realizes HDBaseT sniffer capabilities in any automotive installation, providing nanosecond-level precision in its capabilities."
HDBaseT Automotive enables high-speed tunneling of audio, video, Ethernet, USB, PCIe, and more, with native networking capabilities over a single unshielded twisted-pair (UTP) cable for up to 15m (50ft), while meeting the stringent EMC requirements of the automotive sector. Possessing a wide variety of specialized chipsets, Valens Automotive brings a smarter technology to support the future 'data center on wheels', autonomous driving and safety, increased bandwidth and performance, and optimized convergence and design.
About Valens
Valens Automotive, a division of Valens, was established in 2015 with the singular goal of delivering the world's most advanced audio/visual chipset technology to the automotive world. Valens HDBaseT Automotive chip technology enables unparalleled in-vehicle connectivity, converging audio & video, Ethernet, USB, controls, PCIe, and power over a single cable. Valens' patented HDBaseT technology is used by the world's largest audio/video component manufacturers, enabling the highest quality of connectivity without the limitations of legacy infrastructure. Valens is a private company headquartered in Israel. For more information: https://www.valens.com/automotive-solutions, or follow @ValensAuto.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valens-unveils-smart-architecture-vision-for-autonomous-vehicles-at-ces-2019-300774678.html
SOURCE Valens
