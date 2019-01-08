See Kiosk Manufacturer Association at NRF Trade Show in NY

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Come and meet the Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) at NRF in booth 1725. Over 350 companies represented including Olea Kiosks, KioWare, Pyramid, Kiosk Information Systems and Intel Corporation. The client list includes McDonald's, NIKE, FAO Schwartz, IKEA, Kaiser Permanente, AMC Theaters, MoneyGram, the Veterans Administration, Hertz, FedEx, UPS and many more. Learn more about kiosk software, kiosk hardware, devices, services and support from the largest group of companies dedicated to self-service around the world.
In addition KMA supports regulatory efforts for ADA, Accessibility, and EMV. Harmonizing U.S. and European standards in ADA is the major goal in KMA workings and meetings with the U.S. Access Board.
At NRF, KMA is launching a new Industry Advisory Council to assist in developing the standards used and the self-service industry as a whole. Companies interested in self-service are invited to join and become the KMA "working" industry board. There is no cost and a "safe harbor" is maintained. KMA has a wealth of research, past and current, which can help gauge the market as well.
Highlighted in KMA booth
Get a firsthand look at Appetize's modern, enterprise point of sale software on Olea's Austin countertop self-service kiosk at NRF! With the Kiosk Manufacturer Association, Appetize brings cutting-edge self-service technology to the retail industry. Make sure to swing by Booth #1725 to meet the team and get a demo of the product!
F.A.O. Schwarz, an iconic toy store, has kiosk-like stations equipped with iPads with an engaging user experience that allows guests to build their own model car. From choosing the body, paint, wheels, and accessories, to the accompanied auto body shop sound effects, the interactive experience is the first part of a two-stage process. In stage two the guest works with the team in the F.A.O. garage to put together the model car they just designed — the collaboration between Nanonation and F.A.O. Schwarz is experience retail at its best.
On-hand for information will be KioWare and CEO Jim Kruper. New EMV and facial recognition options have been released in the industry's first affordable software suit (less than $100). Stop by and learn about the latest in kiosk software from an expert.
Sponsors and Member Also At the Show
Pyramid Computer UK Ltd -- For 30 years Pyramid has been manufacturing high-performance computer systems at its factories in Germany and Taiwan with sales offices in Germany, UK, and North America. Screen focus is on 24" and 32". Pyramid "polytouch®" branded kiosk designs are leading in European Retail, Hospitality, and QSR markets. See booth 4545.
More Members and Sponsors at the Show
- Kiosk Information Systems
- Olea Kiosks
- KioWare
- Nanonation
- Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- LG MRI
- 22Miles
- ARCA
- CUSTOM America
- Ingenico Group
- Meridian Kiosks
- OptConnect
- Storm Interface
- Marathon Deployment
- ZIVELO
- UCP Payments (in Ingenico booth)
Media Contact - for more information, contact Craig Keefner
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 720-324-1837
Website: https://kma.global and https://kioskindustry.org
