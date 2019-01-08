365 Data Centers Introduces Enterprise Managed Services Solution

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Data Centers, a leading provider of hybrid data center services for carrier, content and enterprise customers, announces its Enterprise Managed Services solution, which provides full-service, end-to-end data center technology procurement and management. The new offering includes strategic investment in hardware and software from the industry's top vendors, such as Dell EMC, storage in 365's secure facilities, and all supporting services. Allowing businesses to consolidate the cost of acquiring and supporting data center infrastructure into a single fixed monthly fee, the Enterprise Managed Services solution frees up enterprises to focus on their core business instead of IT management.
"Our Enterprise Managed Services solution is our latest example of how we've developed a complete enterprise IT services ecosystem, ensuring that our clients no longer have to be burdened with data center management," says Jeff Slapp, Vice President of 365 Data Centers. "Every week, we're hearing that enterprises want to move away from a data center management role, but they're also increasingly interested in hybrid IT infrastructure and keeping costs low and stable. Our new offering solves for these competing challenges and is anchored by our unmatched customer service, along with our entire services portfolio."
"We're proud to collaborate with 365 Data Centers to provide enterprises with comprehensive, industry-leading data center solutions," says Elliot Hujarski, Area Vice President-Southeast for Dell EMC. "With Dell EMC's broad portfolio of scalable, high-performance data center solutions coupled with 365 Data Centers' expertise, network and facilities, enterprises can tap into the best IT architecture in the industry without the upfront capital expenditure."
365 Data Centers' Enterprise Managed Services offering provides clients with hands-on, start-to-finish guidance to meet their infrastructure needs, beginning with consultation on the desired hardware and software combination, and ending with a move-in-ready, fully implemented, secure solution housed at one or more of 365's 10 U.S.-based facilities. The fundamental goal of this offering is to free customers from the burden of day-to-day data center management so they can focus on what matters: the success of their business.
For more information about 365 Data Centers' Enterprise Managed Services solution, call 866-365-6246, email [email protected] or click here.
About 365 Data Centers:
365 Data Centers is a leading provider of hybrid data center solutions in ten strategic, primarily edge, markets. With data centers in Boca Raton, Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Indianapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York and Tampa, the company has in place a total of 195,000 square feet, 13 MW of power and a redundant, low latency, nationwide fiber network, including direct connectivity to the NAP of the Americas. Our robust, carrier neutral ecosystem and secure, reliable edge colocation, network, IP, DRaaS, backup, cloud compute and storage, and business continuity services help organizations reduce costs, drive innovation and improve their customer experience. 365 Data Centers supports mission-critical application infrastructure by providing industry leading SLA protections and adhering to industry standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, VISA, SSAE 16, SOC 2 and ISAE 3402. 365 Data Centers' corporate office is located in Norwalk, Connecticut. Visit https://www.365datacenters.com/ for more information.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/365-data-centers-introduces-enterprise-managed-services-solution-300774414.html
SOURCE 365 Data Centers
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST