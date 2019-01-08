E1 Corporation Selects Allegro's CTRM Software

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SINGAPORE, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allegro Development Corp., the global leader in commodity trading and risk management (CTRM) software coupled with advanced analytics, today announced that E1 Corporation, Korea's leading liquefied petroleum gas company, has selected Allegro's cloud-ready CTRM software to optimize its portfolio through enhanced capabilities in trade capture, logistics and risk management, and exposure reporting.
E1 imports, exports, stores, sells, and services liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) regionally and internationally. The company has become Korea's number one environmentally friendly company, covering over 50 percent of Korea's LPG import demand and deploying a total LPG business that embraces the entire distribution channel — from oil and gas producing countries to end consumers.
Prior to selecting Allegro's CTRM software, E1 realized the need to replace its manual, in-house portfolio management processes with an automated and flexible enterprise solution that offers greater controls, enhanced risk management, detailed reporting, and growth enablement. E1 also required a system with functionality that allows for fast deployment and seamlessly integrates with its IT new generation initiative to upgrade to new accounting and ERP platforms.
"As we grow and lead Korea in the clean energy movement, the E1 team finds it imperative that our business processes and technology investments give us a competitive advantage and align with our growth strategy," said Kim Sang Hoon, Vice President, Overseas Marketing Division, E1. "Allegro's cloud-ready CTRM software provides the functionality, flexibility and scalability we need to quickly accomplish these goals through automation, full portfolio visibility, and complex risk management capabilities. We are excited to see the near-term ROI as the system allows us to strategically plan for larger LPG trade volumes, better manage complex trade risks, and provide timely and accurate position and risk reporting."
With demand continuing to grow in Asian countries, the region's energy companies continue to turn to Allegro's agile and flexible cloud-ready CTRM software for fast deployment and automation capabilities.
"I am thrilled to welcome E1 into the Allegro family," said Jonathan English, SVP, Global Sales, Allegro. "On the heels of a Hanwha Total 10-week go live, the Allegro team is primed to continue our agile implementation methodology with E1; and we look forward to continuing our growth in the Asia-Pacific region."
About E1 Corporation
E1 Corporation imports, exports/trades, stores, sells, and services liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily in South Korea. The company operates wharf facilities for carriers ranging from small pressurized ships to LPG ocean carriers; transports LPG from oil-producing countries by deep sea refrigerator ships; and stores and manages LPG at Yeosu and Incheon terminals equipped with sea and land loading/unloading facilities. It supplies LPG through various sales channels, including autogas stations, refueling stations, and retailers to residences and commercial establishments, as well as through direct pipelines petrochemical plants. E1 operates a network of 368 autogas stations. It also exports LPG to Thailand, China, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, and internationally. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Visit the company's website to learn more at http://www.e1.co.kr/Eng/.
About Allegro Development
Allegro is the global leader in commodity management software for companies that buy, sell, produce or consume commodities. For over 30 years, Allegro has delivered position visibility, risk management, comprehensive controls and regulatory compliance through a forward compatible, next-generation architecture that is built for your business. Allegro's proven CTRM software innovation and flexibility, coupled with a strong global network of industry partners, makes its solutions the best on the market for full commodity portfolio management.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Allegro has offices in Houston, Dubai, Jakarta, Singapore, London, and Zurich. To learn more, visit Allegro's website at http://www.allegrodev.com.
SOURCE Allegro Development Corp.
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST