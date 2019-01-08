Verenia to Host First-Ever NetSuite Sales Acceleration Virtual Conference

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
LISLE, Ill., Jan. 08, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over 400 people are expected to attend the NetSuite Sales Acceleration Virtual Conference on February 6–7, 2019. This inaugural conference will be held online and hosted by Verenia. The event will focus on NetSuite sales acceleration and enablement solutions for the front office. Victorio Pellicano, Verenia's CEO and founder, will deliver the keynote address.
With this conference, Verenia seeks to provide a platform for sales acceleration experts to share their knowledge surrounding sales and customer service excellence with the NetSuite user community. The NetSuite Sales Acceleration Virtual Conference will highlight NetSuite functionality and partner solutions that accelerate sales and create more efficiencies across users' organizations. Speakers will include the NetSuite Director of Product Marketing Gavin Davidson, Lovesac CIO Dave Jensen, DSI Director of Alliances Vicki Holmes, and Solupay's Joe Musitano.
"We are excited to partner with great NetSuite SDN and solutions providers and bring a new event to the NetSuite user community," says Verenia's Executive VP of Alliances Jason Colosky. "We have some great sponsors with innovative solutions and transformations that can help drive a better sales process for NetSuite users."
The NetSuite Sales Acceleration Virtual Conference will feature an interactive, 3D environment with solution spotlights and educational sessions. There will be a partner exhibition hall with virtual booths and live chats available for attendees to learn how to use NetSuite to maximize sales efficiency and revenue. For those unable to attend the live conference, there will be on-demand access available for 45 days after the event.
Attendees may register for the NetSuite Sales Acceleration Virtual Conference by visiting the event homepage. Follow the hashtag #salesxl on social media to keep up with the conference as it unfolds. To learn more about NetSuite sales acceleration solutions and this exciting event, please visit verenia.com or reach out to Jason Colosky at jcolosky(at)verenia.com.
About Verenia
The conference host, Verenia, provides a complete omnichannel sales enablement and productivity suite offering front office, CPQ, and ecommerce solutions that are 100% NetSuite native. The company's mission is to make it easier for customers and companies to do business with one another. More than just a product configurator, Verenia's sales acceleration solutions are built with power and scalability to support the growth of all organizations.
SOURCE Verenia, LLC
