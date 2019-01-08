OPSWAT Selected as SC Media 2019 Trust Award Finalist

|By PR Newswire
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OPSWAT®, a global provider of solutions that protect organizations from content and device based threats, today announced that MetaAccess® has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best NAC Solution category for the 2019 SC Awards. The finalists for the Trust Awards are chosen by an expert panel of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry.
MetaAccess prevents risky devices from accessing local networks and cloud applications such as Office 365, Salesforce and Dropbox. Using OPSWAT's industry-leading endpoint security and advanced threat prevention technologies, MetaAccess determines the status of important security and compliance requirements, ensuring that only trusted devices are allowed access to local networks and cloud applications, avoiding data breaches and malware infections. Additionally, MetaAccess:
- Protects corporate data by ensuring that only compliant devices have access to local networks and cloud applications, reducing the risk of data breaches. Enterprise-wide visibility into all managed devices enables easy identification of security and compliance issues.
- Helps organizations meet regulatory requirements by preventing risky devices from accessing corporate data and provides useful reports to assist with regulatory compliance audits as required by FINRA, HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley and others.
- Increases control over unmanaged devices without any infrastructure changes, network traffic manipulation or mobile device management, by linking a user's identity to devices accessing cloud applications and enforcing policies for those cloud applications.
"Every new year brings with it an unpredictable mix of adversity and opportunity for information security professionals," said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. "In 2018, we watched as ransomware took down entire city governments, popular online platforms were accused of mishandling user data, and technology giants announced an unprecedented industry-wide effort to solve the Spectre and Meltdown CPU vulnerabilities. Through it all, this year's SC Awards finalists found ways to break boundaries, overcome challenges and contribute fresh new ideas to the world of cybersecurity."
Now in its 22nd year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity professionals, products and services. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers who offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries are eligible for the SC Awards' Trust Award category.
"We're excited to be a finalist for best NAC solution in the prestigious SC Awards," said Benny Czarny, OPSWAT Founder and CEO. "Organizations look to MetaAccess to ensure that only policy compliant devices that have been scanned for malware and vulnerabilities are allowed to connect to cloud applications. In addition, MetaAccess provides organizations a much lower TCO than traditional NAC solutions."
"In a vast sea of security solutions and services, the Trust Award finalists stand out for their cutting-edge, high-quality features and user-friendly policies," added Armstrong of SC Media. "OPSWAT has emerged as true leader in its space and has earned this honor."
ABOUT SC Media
SC Media is cybersecurity. For 30 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.
In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers magazines, eBooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live events such as SC Awards and RiskSec to provide cybersecurity professionals all the information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to their longevity and success.
ABOUT OPSWAT
OPSWAT is a global provider of cybersecurity solutions that protect organizations from content-based threats and ensure regulatory compliance. Since 2002, OPSWAT has been helping enterprises identify, detect, and remediate advanced security threats from data and network-connected devices. Trusted by more than 1,200 organizations worldwide, OPSWAT solutions prevent advanced security threats across multiple channels. With over 30 anti-malware engines, more than 40 supported data sanitization file types, and over 300 technology partners, OPSWAT is a leader in content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) technology, vulnerability detection, multi-scanning, device compliance, and cloud access control. For more information on OPSWAT, visit http://www.opswat.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
