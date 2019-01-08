Return Path Named 2018 Martech Innovator Award Winner

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading email solutions provider Return Path is pleased to be named one of The Relevancy Group's Martech Innovator Award winners for 2018. Award recipients were chosen based on survey results from more than 400 marketing executives in the US, as well as briefings with market research and advisory firm The Relevancy Group (TRG).
"Every year, we talk to hundreds of enterprise vendors in the martech sector, but these four truly stood out as innovators in 2018," said TRG CEO David Daniels. "Each of these companies is taking a unique approach to delivering solutions that optimize and transform their clients' business."
TRG recognized Return Path for its robust set of predictive models and its use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Inbox Insight competitive intelligence solution. In addition, TRG called out Return Path's innovative Dynamic Optimization solution, which provides customized sending recommendations to enhance subscriber engagement and improve deliverability. Executive survey results showed that Return Path is well equipped to address three of the top five challenges faced by today's email marketers.
"It's such an honor to receive this recognition from The Relevancy Group. Being named a 2018 Martech Innovator is a testament to the incredible work that's coming out of our product development team," said Scott Ziegler, senior vice president of product management at Return Path. "This is just the beginning for AI-powered solutions at Return Path. It's truly an exciting time for marketers and marketing technology."
Other 2018 Martech Innovator Awards recipients are LiveRamp, MessageGears, and OneSpot. TRG provides analysis of all four winners in their new report, Spotlighting 2018 Martech Innovators, which can be downloaded here. Return Path was also included in TRG's AI Market Spotlight Guide 2018.
About Return Path
Return Path analyzes the world's largest collection of email data to show businesses how to stay connected to their audiences and strengthen their customer engagement. We help mailbox providers around the world deliver great user experiences and build trust in email by ensuring that wanted messages reach the inbox while spam doesn't. To find out more about Return Path solutions, visit us at returnpath.com or request a demo.
About The Relevancy Group
Measuring consumer and executive behaviors, The Relevancy Group (TRG) provides market research and advisory services that deliver strategies to optimize a return on marketing investments. In addition to working with some of the top brands and vendors in the digital marketing economy, TRG produces dozens of surveys, research reports and webinars each year. TRG offers a research subscription service that includes access to original research reports. TRG also publishes the digital magazine for marketers by marketers, The Marketer Quarterly, a digital magazine and app; download it for free app stores.
SOURCE The Relevancy Group
