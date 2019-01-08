Inventory Optimization Solutions (IOS) Delivers Expert-based Supply Chain Best Practices Program for Healthcare Industry

|By PR Newswire
|January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
ALISO VIEJA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inventory Optimization Solutions (IOS) today announced the launch of a new Best Practices Program for healthcare organizations. The program is designed for those seeking to improve processes related to supply chain management, and ultimately, improve results through efficiencies that drive savings. IOS works with more than 5,000 healthcare facilities and thousands of users throughout the United States. As a result of this large footprint and broad range of users, IOS is able to identify, document and share best practices that are designed to help healthcare organizations improve their supply chain processes and overall results. With 15 years of healthcare-specific supply chain experience, IOS has committed to documenting and sharing industry Best Practices via this ongoing program, available to all types of healthcare provider organizations.
"IOS assembles a broad-based community of healthcare facilities, which places us in the fortunate position of being able to continuously gather knowledge and experience, from both our internal teams and a wide range of industry experts," said Steve Britt, Managing Director, IOS. "It's this continuously growing knowledge base that helps us create industry-standard best practices. We believe that by documenting and sharing this expertise, we can help every organization better run their supply chain, creating new and improved business processes built on a foundation of proven best practices."
On an ongoing basis, experts on the IOS Implementation and Member Success teams work in partnership with a wide range of healthcare provider organizations, building an ever-increasing, results-focused knowledgebase, in turn identifying and sharing best practices that improve and streamline supply chain processes in all types of organizations.
"We hear what's working in organizations ranging from Ambulatory Surgery Centers to Urgent Care Centers, from standalone Emergency Rooms to Physician Group Practices – and more," continued Britt. "We're fortunate to have created a collaborative community that helps us identify, document and share best practices that build automation and visibility into each supply chain, whether you're managing a stand-alone facility or a multi-location enterprise organization. With IOS Best Practices, organizations are able to bridge gaps, improve data, and replace burdensome manual processes."
The IOS Best Practices program will help Envi® users and others improve results and processes throughout their organizations; Envi users in particular will find significant improvement in their best practice based results. For example, Q3 2018 Best Practice Award Winner, Jason Gregory, Director of Clinicians/Operations, Think Whole Person Healthcare, reported "The Envi system improves our processes throughout – everything from tracking inventory, to reporting and real-time data, to managing expenses and costs. We have better control and more accountability."
To drive the greatest benefit, IOS Best Practices are documented at three levels – Industry, Solution and User – addressing process improvements from the executive planning level through end user activities. The program currently includes topics such as:
- Order Management, including Purchase Order Approval, Creation, Confirmation
- System Set-up and Configuration
- Data Collection and Item Master Set-up
- Receiving
- Inventory Area Organization
- Accounts Payable
- Perpetual Inventory Tracking
Additional topics are being continually developed, and will be released throughout 2019. Industry and Solution level Best Practices are available on the IOS website; User level Best Practices are Envi-specific available to IOS customers through their Implementation Manager.
About Inventory Optimization Solutions (IOS)
Inventory Optimization Solutions (IOS) provides healthcare organizations with powerful, affordable, uniquely modular, and easy-to-use web-based supply chain solutions that offer the flexibility to support facilities throughout the continuum of care. IOS operates with a commitment to delivering world-class customer service, guiding customers to a better supply chain, providing high-touch support, industry best-practices, deep healthcare expertise and continuously evolving solutions that help them succeed. The goal of IOS is to ensure customers have more time each day for their most important role: caring for patients. For more information, visit http://www.ioscorp.com.
SOURCE Inventory Optimization Solutions
