Truett McConnell University and ACG Solutions Announce Campus Safety and Security Technology Initiative

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ga., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Truett McConnell University (TMU) and ACG Solutions have announced a broad scale technology initiative to enhance ongoing campus safety and security program on the university's campus.
By adopting ACG Solution's Synchronized Orchestrated Response (SOR™) solution, TMU expects to significantly enhance its emergency preparedness protocols and response time to potential threats.
"Recent nationwide tragedies have demonstrated that the notification timeline and information accuracy provided to law enforcement can make all the difference in preventing injuries and saving lives," said Dr. Emir Caner, President of Truett McConnell University.
"By partnering with ACG Solutions to further automate our emergency response protocols and adding situational awareness intelligence tools to our first responders," added Caner, "we are taking an important, proactive step to protect the safety of our students, faculty and staff in light of today's unfortunate realities."
Vice President of Student Services Chris Eppling said, "As sad as it may be that we live in these times, I am excited that Truett McConnell University continues to place such a high priority on student safety."
"Our partnership with ACG Solutions will allow us to be prepared for the worst-case scenario," said Eppling. "Truett McConnell University always strives to do our best in taking care of each and every member of our TMU family. Partnering with ACG Solutions is one of many ways we continue to help our current and future students and families know that we are here to take care of them."
The SOR™ initiative is highlighted by a substantial and scalable surveillance camera platform, along with a unifying access control platform to establish an intelligent building and campus design. In addition, the deployment enables TMU to leverage its prior investment in security and surveillance technology with additional technologies from ACG Solutions, including:
- Real-time active shooter alert detection and notification. Patented, tri-factor gunshot detection (percussion, infrared and sound) technology from California-based AmberBox Gunshot Detection to create near instant law enforcement and building security notification of an active shooter. The technology is designed to reduce human error and response time up to 5 minutes.
- Intelligent situational awareness graphics. Nationally recognized and adopted geospatially accurate graphics from New Jersey-based Critical Response Group, Inc., known as Collaborative Response Graphics®, transform written and text-based emergency operations plans into a gridded overlay that combines high resolution imagery and floor plans together into one map. First responders can access the graphics via their computers or mobile devices, giving multiple agencies both a common communication tool and operating picture.
- Virtual command center. An essential communication layer that provides first responders with a centralized point of access to all relevant technology and devices. Called SOR™ Command, this component automatically initiates a call to 911 and facilitates conferencing in all relevant parties who are able to assess and visualize the threat via surveillance cameras. The virtual command center brings to life the fulfillment of utilizing technologies and interactive building graphics to improve human response accuracy and timing.
"We are proud that Truett McConnell University has selected ACG Solutions as a strategic partner to help implement its vision for optimal, proactive campus safety and security," said Laura Faught, President and Chief Operations Officer, ACG Solutions. "Despite rehearsals and plans, too often when a threat is detected, understandable human panic and confusion robs first responders of precious minutes and accurate information."
"SOR is a timely, optimally engineered solution that assesses each client's specific needs and then integrates all the security and surveillance technologies to work together. It then brings in the human communication component by establishing a virtual command center to aid responding authorities to mitigate threats quickly and accurately to prevent injury and loss of life."
SOURCE ACG Solutions
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST