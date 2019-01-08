Michelle L. Marquez of Marquez Private Wealth Management Creates New Website, Offers Personalized Services

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starting today, individuals who would like to manage their financial assets more effectively can take advantage of a newly created website by Michelle L. Marquez of Marquez Private Wealth Management. The website complements Marquez's unique private wealth management services, whose aim is to focus on each client as an individual during the financial planning process.
The newly created website can be found at https://www.marquezprivatewealth.com/. Version 1.0 was launched after first undergoing both a closed beta run and an open beta run, which were both successful. According to Marquez, the website is ideal starting place for individuals who would like to manage their wealth better in 2019; they can take a look at what the website has to offer and then reach to Marquez to get started on their journeys to realizing their financial goals.
At Marquez Private Wealth Management, clients can learn how to manage and preserve the wealth they have worked so hard to amass over the years. They can also determine how retirement will unfold for them, and if they will have enough money to last them long term. Marquez said she works with clients in a personalized way to create custom plans for them based on their needs and wishes. She also creates frameworks for arriving at collaborative decisions for clients, where she applies not only her own insights but also those of her clients' legal and tax advisors.
Furthermore, Marquez Private Wealth Management's services are designed to be comprehensive, covering every phase of a client's life. For instance, in addition to helping with legacy and retirement planning, the company can help clients to save effectively for their children's college education. Marquez said she takes pride in possessing the capabilities, experience, and resources necessary to craft the types of personalized strategies that clients need to experience financial prosperity in the years and even decades ahead.
SOURCE Michelle L. Marquez
