Hostway and HOSTING Merge, Creating One of the Largest Global Managed Cloud Services Platforms

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
DENVER, and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hostway and HOSTING today announced the merger of the two organizations, combining to create one of the largest managed cloud services platforms in the world. Both companies are known for secure, compliant managed hybrid cloud solutions and together will have an unmatched set of products and services with the ability to scale for their clients' growing needs. The combined organization has 14 world-class data centers in five countries across three continents and will be led by Emil Sayegh as CEO and president. Investors Littlejohn & Co., LLC and Pamlico will stay on to equally back the combined entity.
"Both Hostway and HOSTING have always had an uncompromising commitment to customer service and an incredible history of pioneering leading-edge solutions into the market. This merger is a natural progression of the two companies' focus on providing solutions for CIOs and IT leaders to reduce costs, mitigate risks and increase business agility," said Sayegh. "Our combined strengths benefit all our customers by delivering even more product sets and the scalability to adapt to clients' changing needs. We will be in a unique position to help customers every step of the way as they make the journey to hybrid cloud environments while protecting them against ever-emerging threats."
"Both Pamlico and Littlejohn came together to back this merger because we believe the combination makes for an undisputed leader in IT transformation solutions for mission critical applications, and provides opportunity to dominate the market," said Michael Kaplan, Managing Director, Littlejohn & Co.
"Collectively the organization is even better positioned to address the top enterprise IT challenges of security, costs, lack of IT resources, governance and multi-cloud complexity. Both Pamlico and Littlejohn are prepared to fully support the company into its next phase of growth," said Scott Stevens, Partner at Pamlico Capital.
HOSTING and Hostway will continue to operate under two separate brands and operational models for a limited period during the interim integration. The company intends to fully merge all functions and operate under a single brand within the next twelve months.
About Hostway Services
Hostway is the world's most trusted managed compliant cloud services provider, delivering complex, managed cloud infrastructure solutions for mission-critical software. Its team of engineers in North America, Europe and Asia deliver reliable, secure and scalable managed cloud and hybrid cloud solutions to thousands of customers across eight geographically diverse SSAE 18 and ISAE 3402 data centers around the world – all while ensuring strict compliance, such as PCI, HITRUST, FERPA and HIPAA. At Hostway, every customer interaction is treated as an opportunity to develop a long-term relationship based on trust. Visit Hostway.com for more information.
About HOSTING
HOSTING delivers secure, compliant managed cloud services and open technologies that empower organizations to transform their businesses and lead their industries. We provide customers with unmatched security, support and compliance expertise across a broad portfolio of solutions including public cloud, private cloud, hybrid IT and dedicated environments. Our mission is simple – to provide the best customer experience for companies running mission-critical applications in the cloud, supported by the industry's best team.
HOSTING set the bar in introducing a complete unified cloud solution on the AWS and Azure cloud platforms. The HOSTING Unified Cloud™ provides customers with an unprecedented flexibility to develop, run and manage custom applications in the cloud without the burden of vendor lock-in.
Visit HOSTING.com and HOSTINGUnifiedCloud.com for more information.
About Littlejohn & Co., LLC
Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. The Firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit http://www.littlejohnllc.com.
About PAMLICO CAPITAL
Pamlico Capital is a private equity firm founded in 1988 that primarily invests in growing middle-market companies in North America. Pamlico Capital seeks control-oriented growth equity investments of up to $125 million alongside founders and proven management teams in its target industries; business & technology services, communications, and healthcare. Since inception, the firm, based in Charlotte, NC, has invested over $3 billion. For additional information, please visit http://www.pamlicocapital.com.
###
SOURCE Hostway Services
