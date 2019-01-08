Clearsight Advises Knowledgent in its Acquisition by Accenture

|By Business Wire
Clearsight Advisors, Inc. (“Clearsight”) is pleased to announce another successful transaction in its Big Data and Data Analytics practice. Clearsight served as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Knowledgent in its acquisition by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This transaction further demonstrates Clearsight’s position as the leader in advising high-end consulting firms serving the big data, machine learning, and digital transformation landscapes.
Knowledgent is a data intelligence company that enables enterprises to become digital and intelligent by innovating in and through data primarily for the healthcare and financial services industries. The company provides data strategy, architecture & engineering, advanced analytics, and data governance services leveraging proprietary, cutting-edge assets to accelerate client ROI and deliver at scale. Based in New Jersey, Knowledgent employs more than 300 highly skilled “informationists” that provide data strategy and architecture, data engineering, and data management solutions.
Shail Jain, CEO of Knowledgent, said of working with Clearsight, “My team and I selected Clearsight Advisors as our exclusive financial advisor because of their breadth and depth of knowledge in both advanced data analytics, AI, and machine learning as well as the high-end consulting market. Clearsight was tireless in executing a thorough and competitive M&A process for us and we greatly appreciate their counsel during this exciting transition for our firm.”
The acquisition of Knowledgent enables Accenture to continue driving innovation in data services with investments in machine-led solutions, highly skilled data specialists and leading platform and industry data capabilities, helping clients rotate to data-powered intelligent enterprises.
“Accenture’s acquisition of Knowledgent truly moves the needle for Accenture’s data strategy practice. We are thrilled to have been able to support the exceptional Knowledgent team in realizing their strategic and financial goals,” remarked Gretchen Frary Seay, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Clearsight Advisors.
Knowledgent’s talent, experience, and solutions complement Accenture’s existing capabilities to solve business problems by rapidly turning data into actionable insights that drive smart decisions for clients in North America and beyond.
Joel Kallett, Co-Founder and CEO of Clearsight Advisors, added “Knowledgent is relentless in their pursuit of harnessing data in order to find efficiencies, decrease risk, and, ultimately, help their clients innovate. They are a powerful team with second-to-none talent that is fluent in the second wave of digital transformation and we are delighted to have helped them realize their vision of a significant transaction with a partner that is one of the most influential innovator companies in the world.”
