Targus Pushes Boundaries of What's Possible with Cases and Accessories

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 09:01 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CES – Targus, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, announced today two new innovative additions to its suite of cases by incorporating new technologies to enhance the performance, style and protection of the everyday laptop bag. These products continue to showcase the purposeful innovation that Targus aims to deliver with each new product it designs and produces. The new products will be on display at Targus' CES booth LVCC, South Hall, Booth #31147.
Stay Charged Wire-Free on the Road
The new Mobile ViP+ Backpack includes Qi-charging that allows users to carry and charge their Qi-enabled smartphone such as the iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, or Samsung Galaxy S9. Engineered to keep your gear connected and protected, the case features an integrated charging holster designed to seamlessly secure the charging smartphone even if the backpack is bumped or dropped. The pack also subtly incorporates an RFID-blocking pocket that helps prevent your credit cards from being skimmed remotely. In addition to being packed with technology, the backpack incorporates everything you need from a travel bag, including contoured shoulder straps and an air-mesh back panel for comfort, a trolley strap to secure to rolling luggage, and a tuck-away water bottle holder.
The Mobile ViP+ Backpack will be available in April 2019 at $199.99.
Ultimate Protection for Travel
To help frequent travelers protect their laptops from accidental knocks, bumps and drops, Targus is updating its popular Corporate Traveler collection. Re-engineered with an advanced SafePort® x D3O® protection system on the base and sides of the laptop compartment, the shock absorbing polymer material offers the thinnest and most advanced protection against impact. D3O® materials are made using a combination of advanced polymer chemistry and cutting-edge design that absorbs and dissipates energy during an impact, dramatically reducing the amount of force transmitted to the laptop during a drop or fall. SafePort® x D3O® can be found in the Corporate Traveler Backpack and 14" and 15.6" Corporate Traveler Briefcases along with Targus' patented checkpoint-friendly solution that allows users to pass through airport security without removing their laptop. The cases also tout ample organization and durable materials for the most demanding business travelers.
Also in the collection is a 15.6" Corporate Traveler 4-Wheeled Roller. Durable and sleek, the roller features separate compartments for overnight and tech gear. The laptop section incorporates a handled sleeve that allows you to zip through security or keep your laptop out while you check your bag; and the waterproof compartment holds a toiletry bag designed to make security checkpoints a breeze. With a 3-stage trolley handle and four durable spinner wheels, the case effortlessly moves through airports and up the stairs.
The Corporate Traveler collection will begin rolling out in January 2019, starting at $104.99.
"As a company that's been developing cases for 35 years, we know that our customers want products with purpose," said Demetrius Romanos, vice president, global design and product management. "For us, this means delivering on performance, style and protection and the launch of these two new products exemplify that. By embedding cutting-edge technologies and addressing real user needs, they're designed to enable today's modern worker to confidently achieve all they want to do."
Alongside these two new collections, Targus is continuing to update and expand its existing ranges. At CES, Targus will showcase new products and designs for its Newport Collection of fashion-first laptop handbags and its Work + Play range of backpacks that allow today's professionals, with active lifestyles, to move effortlessly from their workday to their fitness activities. Additionally, Targus continues to expand its range of technology accessories with updates to its range of tablet cases, cables, adapters, peripherals and universal power solutions.
For more details on Targus' products and to test them out in person during CES, please contact [email protected]. Products will be on display at Targus' booth in the LVCC, South Hall, Booth #31147.
About Targus
Thirty-five years and a history of firsts, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and end-users alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and help people pursue their passions and live their purpose – at work and in life. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that seamlessly provide you with everything you need to live, dream, and do.
Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in over 45 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us at facebook.com/targus and linkedin.com/targus.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targus-pushes-boundaries-of-whats-possible-with-cases-and-accessories-300774537.html
SOURCE Targus
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST