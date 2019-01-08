SenesTech Announces Largest Shipment of ContraPest Ever to Washington D.C.

|By PR Newswire
January 8, 2019
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., and RENO, Nev., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, today announced the largest order of ContraPest® in the company's history was shipped to Washington D.C.
"Washington D.C. has been in a 'war on rats' as noted by not only the pest management industry but also the local and national media, including articles in the Washingtonian and the Washington Post. The conditions are currently favoring the rats greatly due to the changing climate conditions, increasing population and travel to the District. Following numerous technical discussions with our scientific staff, the city decided to add ContraPest to its rodent control arsenal," said Dr. Loretta P. Mayer, co-Founder and CEO of SenesTech.
On November 27, the city issued a solicitation for up to a four-year supply of ContraPest for all eight wards of the city, beginning with Ward 1, and then expanding to other wards, specifying at least 469 bait stations for initial deployment in four wards. The solicitation period ended on December 17, and multiple bids from ContraPest distributors were submitted.
Dr. Mayer continued, "One of our certified distributors, Pestmaster Services®, informed us that they were to be supplying the city, and placed a stocking order to supply Washington D.C. Five thousand (5,000) units were shipped on December 28, and should be received today in the city. Our improvements to our manufacturing capacity, our recent launch of the new tank designs for the PROTECTA EVO EXPRESS1 stations requested by the city, and dedicated staff made for a satisfying end to 2018. We will continue to work with the city and Pestmaster Services on the deployment of ContraPest."
"As a long-time industry leader, Pestmaster Services has built its reputation in implementing Integrated Pest Management (IPM) services that address the root of pest issues and eliminate them. Pestmaster Services IPM methods and eco-friendly pest control services are contracted nationally via the federal government GSA Contract system. Federal agencies can access critical pest management issues quickly using this vehicle. Additionally, Pestmaster Services is the #1 Small Business service provider to the federal government, operating in 16 states and D.C., and is planning additional efforts to utilize ContraPest throughout the service area," said Jeff Van Diepen, President, Pestmaster Services.
Dr. Mayer concluded, "We are very proud to be able to provide this product to and through our partner, Pestmaster Services. Having Pestmaster by our side is indeed an asset to our commercial account sales. We continue to pursue key agreements with national accounts that have been waiting for our recent product improvements to launch ContraPest in 2019."
About SenesTech
SenesTech has developed and is in the process of commercializing a proprietary technology for managing animal pest populations, primarily rat populations, through fertility control. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties and describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies. Forward looking statements are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "believe," "plan," "will" or "should," "continue," "expect," "anticipates," "eventually," "projected" or other comparable terminology. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: our expectations regarding our utilization of operating cash, our expectations regarding operating results, and our expectations related to our product messaging and distribution relationships. You should not unduly rely on forward looking statements because such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.
1 PROTECTA EVO EXPRESS® is a registered trademark of Bell Laboratories, Inc. and SenesTech is not related or affiliated with Bell Laboratories, Inc.
