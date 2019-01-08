Pindrop Launches Voice Identity Platform for IoT, Voice Assistants, Smart Homes and Offices, and Connected Cars

Pindrop®, the pioneer in voice security and authentication, today at CES 2019 announced the launch of its Voice Identity Platform to extend its proven enterprise-grade technology beyond the call center and into the Internet of Things (IoT), voice assistants, smart homes and offices, and connected cars. The company is bringing its proven proprietary Deep Voice biometric technology, trusted by eight of the ten largest banks and five of the seven largest insurance companies, to several new key market sectors.

“Voice has emerged as the interface for more than 100 million consumer and enterprise devices, and yet customers lack the level of security, identity and trust that are offered by traditional channels,” said Vijay Balasubramaniyan, Co-Founder, CEO and CTO of Pindrop. ”Voice is the only interface that elegantly combines content, intent and identity allowing frictionless authentication at the same time as communicating at the speed of thought. Pindrop’s goal is to secure every voice interaction and our new Voice Identity Platform achieves a major milestone by bringing enterprise-grade security to the forefront of connected devices.”

Voice Identity for Smart Homes

Smart home security vendors rely on user interaction with pincodes and companion mobile apps for sensitive transactions. This results in high friction and poor user experience especially for accessibility related use cases. These issues and concerns have resulted in a slow adoption of voice technology in the smart home industry. Having secured more than one billion voice transactions a year for global Fortune 500 enterprises in some of the most at-risk environments, Pindrop's relationships with international IoT leaders and manufacturers, such as Allegion, put it in a good position to bring secure, voice-based access to IoT devices like smart locks. Pindrop will provide a new level of peace of mind, security and access to the millions of consumers using connected devices.

“In 2019, Allegion and Pindrop are focused on bringing an extra layer of security to Internet of Things devices. Following Allegion Ventures’ strategic investment in Pindrop during its Series-D funding round, we are exploring how to leverage our unique technologies to drive both improved security and seamless access,” said Rob Martens, Allegion Futurist and President of Allegion Ventures. “Allegion’s brands like Schlage, Von Duprin and LCN are well-known pioneers across consumer, commercial, educational and healthcare markets. We see tremendous potential for voice authentication solutions, and Pindrop has tremendous expertise in this area.”

Voice Identity for Personal Assistants and Enterprise Skills

Pindrop's Voice Identity platform exposes developer friendly APIs to voice application builders who are looking to add strong, frictionless security to any voice assistant platform, such as Alexa Skills, Google Actions, Cortana Skills, Bixby and more.

Today, consumers who interact with their bank, brokerage, or their smart home through voice-enabled devices are forced to remember and speak 4-digit confirmation codes before proceeding with sensitive transactions. With Pindrop, developers can now deliver feature rich, frictionless, high-value transactions for their voice applications with multi-factor identification technology.

“Discover is focused on providing a secure and seamless banking experience for our customers, especially as popularity grows for mobile devices and virtual assistants,” said Dan Capozzi, EVP and President of Credit Operations and Decision Management at Discover. “Working with companies like Pindrop will help us offer our customers a secure way to manage their accounts and track finances through voice-enabled devices.”

Voice Identity for Connected Cars

Speech recognition is becoming increasingly common in connected cars; however, existing technologies lack enterprise grade security and strong authentication capabilities, which hampers adoption and erodes consumer confidence regarding sensitive voice interactions in vehicle. To address this, Pindrop is partnering with several of the largest global automotive manufacturers to provide a personalized and secure voice-enabled experience for drivers.

Voice Identity for the Smart Office

Smart office communication technology providers such as Zoom, Plantronics, Cisco and Polycom are quickly developing the workplace of the future, enabling a workforce that can connect, share and collaborate from anywhere all with the power of their voice. Leveraging the world’s first, end-to-end deep neural network-based speaker recognition technology, Pindrop now provides security for shared devices, making it possible for enterprises to deploy smart office capabilities that are truly secure. Functions include the ability to accurately identify specific individuals on conference calls, and provide employees access to sensitive data such as the latest update on a business deal, using voice identity.

Voice Identity for Healthcare, Commercial and Educational Facilities

Beyond consumer IoT products and services, Pindrop will embed its technologies into healthcare and commercial facilities. Leveraging its strategic partnerships, Pindrop is uniquely positioned to insert its voice security and authentication technologies in hospitals, medical offices and schools across the globe.

By utilizing Pindrop’s voice-enabled technologies, hospitals and medical offices can prevent potentially dangerous intrusions and the spread of germs and infections from fingerprint access points, as well as enhance mobility for healthcare workers looking to move freely when transporting patients and completing other tasks.

About Pindrop

Pindrop® solutions are leading the way to the future of voice by establishing the standard for identity, security and trust for every voice interaction. Pindrop solutions protect some of the biggest banks, insurers, and retailers in the world using patented technology that extracts an unrivaled amount of intelligence from every call and voice encountered. Pindrop solutions help detect fraudsters and authenticate genuine customers, reducing fraud and operational costs, while improving customer experience and protecting brand reputation. Pindrop, a privately held company, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, was founded in 2011 by Dr. Vijay Balasubramaniyan, Dr. Paul Judge and Dr. Mustaque Ahamad and is venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Citi Ventures, Felicis Ventures, CapitalG, GV, IVP and Vitruvian Partners. For more information, please visit pindrop.com.

