MothersonOssia Joint Venture to Introduce Automotive In-Cabin Wireless Power Demonstrator at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 09:02 AM EST
BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia, Inc. announced that its joint venture with Motherson Innovations, MothersonOssia, will present an Automotive Wireless Power Demonstrator at CES 2019 January 7 through 11, 2019.
The Demonstrator, a life-sized model of the backseat of a passenger car, will showcase the freedom of Cota® Real Wireless Power™. Cota is wireless power delivered over a distance, while in motion, without the need for charging pads, cables or line of sight. MothersonOssia is leveraging the technology for use in a wide range of vehicles, including passenger, commercial and public transportation.
"This is the very first public demonstration of wireless power inside a vehicle, albeit a model one. We're very excited to show -- and discuss -- all the possibilities with the people who sit inside the Demonstrator. I imagine this experience will spark a lot of ideas for different industries" says Edward Saenz de Viteri, Director of Business Development of MothersonOssia.
The MothersonOssia Demonstrator will not only show how Cota delivers power to mobile phones within the automotive cabin, but it will also demonstrate Cota wirelessly powering areas like door-panel LED lights, illuminated cup-holders, and the rear-view mirror. The Cota Forever Sleeve, the CES 2019 Innovation Award-winning phone sleeve from Ossia, will also be on display within the Demonstrator.
"The wireless power will be delivered via two Cota transmitters located underneath the center console and in the back seat wall, respectively. CES attendees can experience first-hand how the wireless technology works through transparent viewing areas" explains Martin Feuerstein, CTO of MothersonOssia.
"The MothersonOssia Demonstrator is designed to feature just a few of the possibilities of wireless power for vehicles," says Marc Rosenmayr, interim CEO of MothersonOssia. "We hope that bringing it to life like this will provide ideas and provoke a creative thought process about what is possible in different industries."
About MothersonOssia
MothersonOssia focuses on the global integration of Cota real wireless power technology into some of the world's most popular mobility transportation segments, including passenger, commercial, and public transportation vehicles and rolling stock. The main function of MothersonOssia's Cota real wireless power module is to deliver power over distance to devices inside and outside the cabin of the vehicle, wirelessly without the need for cables, batteries, or charging pads. Learn more at http://motherson-ossia.com.
About Samvardhana Motherson Group
Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG) is a diversified global group serving the global automotive industry. The Group provides full system solutions right from product design to prototyping, tool manufacturing, moulding and assembly to sequence in line supplies. The Group is ranked the 23rd largest auto components supplier globally as per Automotive News and has over 250 manufacturing facilities globally supported by design centres and support offices spread over 41 countries.
About Ossia
Ossia is challenging people's core assumptions about what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship technology, Cota, redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's patented smart antenna technology automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention, enabling an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world, that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. For more information, visit www.ossia.com
Related Links
http://motherson-ossia.com
http://www.ossia.com
http://www.motherson-innovations.com
http://www.motherson.com
CONTACT: Nicole Paleologus
1-215-478-4815
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mothersonossia-joint-venture-to-introduce-automotive-in-cabin-wireless-power-demonstrator-at-ces-2019-300774521.html
SOURCE MothersonOssia
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST