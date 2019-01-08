Entrust Datacard Elects New Chairman of the Board and Appoints Two New Board Members

|By Business Wire
|
|January 8, 2019 09:04 AM EST
Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure issuance technology solutions, today announced that the company has appointed two new board members, Val Rahmani, a non-executive director on public and private boards and Cheri McGuire, group chief information security officer at Standard Chartered Bank, effective November 28, 2018. Additionally, the company has announced that Bobby Mehta was appointed as Chairman of the Board on June 13, 2018. Mehta replaces Lars G. Nyberg who retired as board chair in June.
Bobby Mehta
Mr. Mehta was president and CEO of TransUnion until his retirement in 2012. Mehta also has held positions with HSBC, Household International and Boston Consulting Group. Mr. Mehta currently serves on the board of directors of AllState Insurance, TransUnion, Decision Resources Group, Piramal Enterprises and Avant Credit. Additionally he serves on non-profit boards including the Field Museum and the Chicago Public Education Fund. Mr. Mehta has been an Entrust Datacard board member since 2012.
“As the next Chairman of our Board, Bobby has the experience and insights necessary to support our next chapter of growth and innovation,” said Todd Wilkinson president and CEO for Entrust Datacard. “Bobby has significant leadership experience, deep domain knowledge in payments and the financial services market, and brings extraordinary strategic capabilities to this role. During his tenure as a Director he has been central to the transformation of Entrust Datacard and I look forward to working closely with him as our next Chairman.”
In addition to appointing Mr. Mehta as chairman of the board, the company has appointed two new board members.
Val Rahmani
Ms. Rahmani is currently a non-executive director, as well as a member of the risk and remuneration committees of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L), and a non-executive director and member of the audit committee of RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) a global provider of reinsurance. She chairs the compensation committee for Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG), an IT solutions and services provider, and is a non-executive director of Rungway, a private social media company. Val’s previous board experience includes Aberdeen Asset Management, a FTSE 100 investment management company where she chaired the innovation committee and sat on the risk committee. Prior to this, Val was CEO of a start-up in the cybersecurity space, and before that had a 28 year career at IBM where she was general manager of hardware, software and services businesses. Val is involved with several start-ups in the areas of big data and social media. Ms. Rahmani holds a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Oxford.
Cheri McGuire
Ms. McGuire is currently group chief information security officer for Standard Chartered PLC (LON: STAN), a FTSE 100 multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London. She is an experienced cybersecurity leader with more than 25 years in industry and government, including senior roles with Symantec, Microsoft, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Booz Allen Hamilton. Ms. McGuire is a recognized expert on cyber risk management and resilience, policy and information sharing, and public-private partnerships, and has testified numerous times before the U.S. Congress. She currently serves on the Monetary Authority of Singapore International Cyber Security Advisory Panel, the Europol Advisory Group on Financial Services, The George Washington University Center for Cyber and Homeland Security Board, and the UK Cyber Defence Alliance Board. She also sits on the executive advisory board of Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB), a cyber risk management and vulnerability assessment company. Previously, Ms. McGuire served on the World Economic Forum Global Future Council on Cybersecurity, as Chair of the U.S. IT Sector Coordinating Council, on the National Cyber Security Alliance board, and on the Industry Executive Subcommittee of the President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee. She holds a masters of business administration from The George Washington University and a bachelor of arts from the University of California, Riverside.
Wilkinson commented, “We welcome Ms. Rahmani and Ms. McGuire to our board of directors. Their collective professional experience and business acumen in our markets is highly valuable and our business will benefit from their leadership and support of our growth initiatives.”
Ms. Rahmani and Ms. McGuire fill vacancies and replace board members who had served on the Entrust Datacard board for many years and have since retired. To learn more about Entrust Datacard and the company’s full portfolio of solutions, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.
About Entrust Datacard Corporation
Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences — whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure transaction technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications. With more than 2,200 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005197/en/
