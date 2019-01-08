UiPath Appoints Marie Myers as Chief Financial Officer

|By Business Wire
January 8, 2019
UiPath, the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market leader, today announced the appointment of Marie Myers as its chief financial officer (CFO). As CFO, Myers will report directly to UiPath’s CEO and co-founder Daniel Dines and will provide the financial leadership to support the company’s global mission to accelerate the adoption of automation across public and private sectors and businesses of all sizes.
Myers joins UiPath from HP where she served as the global controller and executive officer. Leading a team of 2,200, she was responsible for the financial statements in all of the countries where HP operates and HP’s financial operations globally. She has spent the majority of her career at HP and Compaq, holding several leadership positions including vice president finance operations, printing and PC division and chief audit executive. Myers spearheaded the “Finance of the Future” initiative at HP, guiding the organization to adopt emerging, disruptive technologies – such as RPA and artificial intelligence – to modernize financial operations and become a pioneer more broadly in the digitization of finance. Myers’ work recently earned the recognition of the Hackett Group’s 2018 Digital Awards for Smart Automation.
Myers has also been widely recognized for her financial leadership expertise and contributions as a female executive. She was honored as one of Houston Business Journal’s 2018 Women Who Mean Business, was named a 2017 HP Working Mother of the Year by Working Mother magazine and was included on the 2016 “Top 20 Most Powerful Business Women in Texas” list. She has also been recognized by Women in Computing, named to the Top 40 Under 40 in Finance and selected by the University of Queensland, Australia, as an Alumna of the Year.
Myers is a passionate advocate for diversity and education. She founded and is president emeritus of Anti-Gray Market Alliance Board, and serves on the boards of the University of St. Thomas Advisory in Houston, the Girlstart Council for Houston, and the University of Queensland in America, Inc.
“It’s an incredible opportunity to join UiPath during this phase of growth and development and to help the company meet the skyrocketing demand of RPA. I can tell you firsthand how this technology can deliver real value within an enterprise and that is what really excites me,” said Myers. “I am looking forward to being part of the team to usher in the ‘Automation First’ era, giving organizations across the globe the technology and support required to help them transform their operations.”
UiPath’s previous CFO Mihai Faur will become corporate controller and chief accounting officer, reporting to Myers. “Mihai has built an incredible global finance operation to enable UiPath’s amazing growth and I am excited to work closely with him to take UiPath to the next level,” commented Myers.
“We welcome Marie at a very important growth stage of the company. We’re excited to have someone of her caliber and experience to lead our financial operations as we prepare for the next phase,” said Dines. “Her expertise in global financial leadership and in implementing automation technologies makes her the ideal CFO for UiPath, and we are thrilled to see what she’ll be able to accomplish as a member of our team.”
About UiPath
UiPath is leading the “Automation First” era – championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital-era skills to more than a million people through the UiPath Academic Alliance, the company’s enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.
Recently named by Comparably as the 6th happiest place to work and the 11th best company culture among large businesses, UiPath has become one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies in history. The company is backed by over $400 million in funding from Accel, CapitalG, Credo Ventures, Earlybird’s Digital East Fund, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, Madrona, Meritech, Seedcamp and Sequoia.
