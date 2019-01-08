Zilliant Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape B2B for Price Optimization Applications

|By PR Newswire
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant, a company that helps B2B enterprises turn data into actionable intelligence to accelerate profitable growth, has been named a Leader by IDC in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B-Focused Price Optimization Applications 2018 Vendor Assessment.
The report provides an assessment of the price optimization software market, identifies how solution providers compare with each other, and presents recommendations for B2B buyers to consider when adopting a price optimization solution.
"Price optimization applications are entering a period of rapid evolution due to the adoption of machine learning and the ability to leverage external data to define tighter customer/product segments, price better, and offer valuable prescriptive insights," said IDC Analyst of Digital Business Models and Monetization Mark Thomason.
The report stated the following as the strengths of the Zilliant price optimization and management solution:
- "Level of value delivered: Customers rated Zilliant very highly in value delivered. Customers told us stories on how deploying Zilliant delivered better margin/revenue gains and improved sales skills [more] than they expected and in less time. One large customer using the product for 11 years said that it had seen 10x ROI for several years.
- User interface: Zilliant's product leverages ML/AI to easily show the impact of pricing model changes and what prescriptive actions should be taken to achieve goals.
- Implementation: Customers were very delighted with the speed and ease of the onboarding, training, and implementation of the solution. Customers were able to get the application into production quickly.
- Customer experience/support: Customers awarded Zilliant the maximum possible rating in customer satisfaction and support. We heard from several customers how highly they thought of Zilliant employees. They were also very happy with how well Zilliant kept them updated on upcoming features and how well they listened to their needs for future releases."1
"Zilliant's recognition as a leader in the IDC MarketScape reflects nearly two decades of continued focus on innovation and customer success," said Greg Peters, Zilliant CEO. "We will continue to respond to market needs and utilize the latest AI-driven technologies to deliver the highest value and the broadest set of pricing optimization and management solutions for our customers."
The IDC MarketScape report excerpt on B2B price optimization can be accessed by visiting: http://experience.zilliant.com/idc-marketscape-b2b-price-optimization-2018
About Zilliant
Zilliant helps B2B enterprises turn data into actionable intelligence that accelerates profitable growth. The Zilliant IQ™ Platform uses AI to deliver actionable, real-time sales and pricing intelligence for traditional and digital channels, so you can maximize the immediate value of every transaction – and the lifetime value of every customer. Because when customer lifetime value is maximized, profits are accelerated, competitive advantage is created, sales performance is improved, and sustaining organizational success is achieved. Learn more at www.zilliant.com or follow @Zilliant.
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
1IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B-Focused Price Optimization Applications 2018 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US44517118, December 2018)
