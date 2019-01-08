Computer Guidance Corporation's eCMS Construction ERP Software is Recognized as a 2019 Top Products by Constructech Magazine

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Computer Guidance Corporation, the leading developer of cloud-based ERP solutions for the construction industry, today announced that its flagship Cloud Construction ERP Software—eCMS v.4.1, is named as a 2019 Top Products by Constructech in the Trusted Product Category.
The 2019 Constructech Top Products are the elite technology products serving the construction industry, in an era where the IoT (Internet of Things), AI (artificial intelligence), machine learning, digital transformation, and other emerging technologies are taking center stage.
"With the growth of the IoT and AI, we are seeing a tipping point where builders and contractors are investing in these technologies," says Peggy Smedley, editorial director of Constructech magazine, and president of Specialty Publishing Media. "This year's Constructech Top Products address both the needs of the industry today, as well as the advances we are seeing with emerging technology and digital transformation."
When judging the Constructech Top Products, the editors, along with the editorial board and industry advisors, take into consideration the product's core functionality and innovative features.
"In order to remain competitive, construction companies need to be as productive and profitable as possible," says Laura Black, editor of Constructech magazine. "The Constructech Top Products offer this, giving businesses the technology tools to succeed in 2019 and beyond."
Computer Guidance Corporation delivers cloud-based construction ERP solutions for the management of commercial contractors financial and project activities while delivering integrated real-time data through cutting-edge business intelligence and analytics and content management. Comdata offers innovative payment and operating technology that drives actionable insights from spending data, builds enhanced controls and positively impacts its clients bottom lines.
"It's all about data in construction today, and Computer Guidance's eCMS v.4.1 Construction ERP Software gives contractors the information they need, when and where they need it," adds Victoria Satran, VP of Marketing, Computer Guidance Corporation.
About Constructech magazine
Constructech magazine is your fierce advocates for construction. It connects people, equipment, technology, and data. Constructech leads contractors and builders in today's digital transformation by leveraging information and emerging technologies, connected equipment, and must-have tools at the jobsite. constructech.com
About Computer Guidance Corporation
With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable and cloud hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America and has been named the solution of choice by the AGC. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 100,000 users in 40 countries and 6 continents.
http://www.computerguidance.com
SOURCE Computer Guidance Corporation
