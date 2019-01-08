Expensify and TripActions Announce Strategic Partnership

|By Business Wire
Customers using Expensify, the most widely used expense software in the world, and TripActions, the fastest growing corporate travel platform, now gain a comprehensive business travel experience with the new partnership between the two companies. When customers book flights, hotels, or ground transportation with TripActions, their travel bookings and receipts automatically flow into Expensify. Financial reports are then consolidated in Expensify, giving admins clear insight into the true cost of the entire trip, not just an employee’s flight or hotel.
“With receipts coming in from so many different sources -- prepaid hotels and flights, meal receipts on-the-fly, and multiple car rentals -- it can be exhausting for companies to get a clear view of total travel spend,” says David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. “Our integration with TripActions makes it really easy to see how much a trip actually costs, allowing our customers to better understand their total travel costs, predict future travel spend, and figure out where they could be saving.”
Ariel Cohen, CEO of TripActions says, “We’re excited to officially announce our relationship with Expensify. Expensify is a leader in the receipt and expense management process, and we’re aligned in our shared goals of making business travel seamless for companies and travelers. With our partnership, our customers and travelers save valuable time, so they can focus on being efficient and productive while on-the-go.”
Additional benefits for business travelers include prompt notifications if flights are delayed or canceled and easy re-booking with an in-house travel support team. All travel information is automatically displayed in Expensify. Hundreds of companies are already benefiting from the integration, including Letgo, Bitcoin, Allbirds, AltSchool, Boingo, Everlane, and Strava.
Learn how Expensify and TripActions can streamline your business and sign up at go.tripactions.com/partner_expensify.
About Expensify
Expensify automates the entire receipt tracking and expense management process with a user-friendly mobile and web app. Featuring time-saving functionality built for companies of all shapes and sizes. Companies that use Expensify reduce the time spent on expense management by 83%. Expensify is the only receipt and expense management partner of the AICPA and the tool of choice for accountants around the world, including 40% of the Top 100 firms. Join more than six million people saving time with Expensify at use.expensify.com!
About TripActions
At TripActions, we believe nothing can truly replace the value of being there in-person. So we built an end-to-end travel platform to make business travel as easy as possible for companies and their travelers. TripActions travelers enjoy personalized results to book a trip in minutes, a wide selection of flights, hotels and transportation, and proactive 24/7 support to help when plans change. Find out why leading companies such as Dropbox, Lyft, Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, Stella & Dot and the ACLU trust TripActions for their business travel. TripActions is Bay-Area based and was founded in 2015 by Ariel Cohen and Ilan Twig. Learn more at TripActions.com or on the TripActions blog.
