Technology Innovation Hub Station Houston Restructures as a Non-Profit to Accelerate Growth, Industry Impact

|
|January 8, 2019 09:06 AM EST
HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Station Houston, a growing acceleration hub for technology startups, corporate innovation, and entrepreneurship, announced today its conversion to a non-profit entity to provide its current and future members with more resources, services and access to mentors, investors, and talent. Launched in 2016, Station Houston's core mission is to support Houston's transformation into a thriving, connected high-tech ecosystem. Since its founding, it has grown to over 200 startups, 400 members, and 130 mentors, with dozens of strategic partnerships that represent the key industries driving Houston's economy. Additionally, its member companies have raised over $170 million in early-stage capital.
"Station Houston was founded to support startups and accelerate their hyper growth. For the past three years, we've provided resources, mentorship, and programming that has enabled our members to be financially successful, find talent, and grow as fast as possible," said Gabriella Rowe, CEO of Station Houston. "But obtaining nonprofit status early this year is a big deal for us. We're following in the footsteps of other successful innovation hubs like 1871 in Chicago or Mass Challenge in Boston, and we now have access to a far greater pool of resources to support our mission to support the Houston startup community."
Unlike many innovation hubs or accelerators, Station Houston does not take equity from member companies or require long-term contracts to access membership benefits. After careful review, all Station Houston's stakeholders agreed that non-profit status will allow the organization to remain accountable to its true mission while providing best-in-class services to entrepreneurs and the greater innovation ecosystem.
"From a business standpoint, Houston has a strong history in IT management software, along with a large number of target customers," said Joe Alapat, Co-founder of Liongard. "Station Houston has been invaluable in accelerating and navigating Liongard's path to growth."
Dianna Liu, Founder of ARIX Technologies, and a Station member, said, "As a small, early-stage startup focused on the oil and gas industry, we could not have envisioned a better location than Houston. We moved our company here and nothing could have prepared us for how welcoming and helpful the Houston business community has been, especially Station Houston. Station has been so selfless and relentless in growing the Houston entrepreneurial ecosystem and helping Texas startups succeed, whether through connecting us to mentors or customers or other entrepreneurs. ARIX is so proud to call Houston home."
To celebrate its nonprofit status, updated space, new services, and member successes, Station is hosting a Station Houston 3.0 Anniversary & Launch Party on January 30, 2019. Guests who attend the free event will:
- Experience the Houston VR Lab, the result of HoustonVR and Station Houston coming together to supercharge the enterprise XR ecosystem;
- Hear exciting updates on Station's role in the Midtown Innovation District;
- Tour the the updated space, including the new Venture and Mentor Studios;
- Meet new startup members like Social Chains, Healthmates, and Spacewalk, and learn about new membership offerings and features;
- Meet 20+ additional Station Houston startups who will be providing demos of their products including drone and robotic technologies; and
- Hear from Station Houston's team about their startup members' progress and exciting milestones.
To learn more about the event or register for free, click here.
"Cities across American are vying for entrepreneurial capital and talent – Houston should be No. 1 in the consideration set with regard to industrial technology, energy and global organizations based on our existing industry, infrastructure, and higher education institutions," said Rowe.
Shaun Six, the North American Lead at Redeye, another Station member, said, "Station Houston has fostered many productive conversations, introduced us to talented individuals, and enabled us to have a center for operating in the area. We help companies who have critical infrastructure and need new innovative ways to manage their assets. This is the place to be for partnering with those organizations and finding talent to deliver on that promise."
About Station Houston
Station Houston's vision is to transform Houston into a world-leading hub for technology innovation and entrepreneurship. This vision unfolds as a vibrant community where people live, work and play, with Station serving as the connective tissue fostering our culture of innovation. Station launched in March 2016 and now serves over 200 startups, 400 members, 130 mentors, and dozens of high-impact strategic partnerships with corporations and service providers that represent the key industries serving the Houston economy.
